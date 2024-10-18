Mountainside SHREDnanigans: A weekend of fun and fundraising

CHEROKEE, N.C. – An unforgettable weekend of biking, hiking, and running will take place at the Mountainside SHREDnanigans event Nov. 1-2 at the Mountainside Theater in Cherokee, N.C. This exciting event is a perfect blend of adventure, camaraderie, and community spirit, all for a great cause.

Mountainside SHREDnanigans is a fundraising event aimed at enhancing Myers Park with a new bike skills park. Whether you’re a rider, runner, hiker, or simply a community member looking to support a fantastic cause, this event promises an experience filled with fun and adventure.

Event Highlights:

Freehub PRESENTS Film Fest: Sit under the stars at Mountainside Theater and watch a celebration of mountain bike community, culture, and cinema.

MTB Skills Clinics: Learn the basics of cornering, jumps, and drops with expert instructors.

Yoga Sessions: Start your day with a refreshing yoga session led by Courtney Jarrell from The Yoga Mill.

Playing for “Pinks”: Participate in a fun adult Strider bike race with hilarious obstacles.

Shredster Scavenger Hunt: Explore Fire Mountain trails by foot or bike and check into Sponsor zones to build your ultimate prize bundle. Limited to 100 tickets.

Vendor Village: Discover local vendors, including MTB Skills Factory, Nantahala Outdoor Center, Stringbean Bags, Motion Makers, and more.

Kids Zone: Enjoy bouncy houses, outdoor games, and a foam party by The Bubble Brigade.

Saturday Night Concert: Wrap up the weekend with a concert by Smashing Mouths, for the ultimate 90’s cover experience.

Event Schedule:

Friday, Nov. 1: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available now, and proceeds go towards building the bike skills park at Myers

Park and hurricane relief efforts.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Mountainside SHREDnanigans Event at https://bit.ly/Shrednanigans

Contact: 7 Moons MTB/Laura Blythe, LauraNBlythe@gmail.com