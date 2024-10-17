OBITUARY: Tally Bradley

Tally Bradley, 22, of Cherokee in the Wolftown Community, went on his Heavenly Ride Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of Sarah and David Creson of Cherokee and Jud Bradley of Cherokee. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ed Laws; great grandmother, Elsie (Mawie) Rowland; cousin, John Davis; and grandfather, Joe Bradley.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by a sister, Jayle Creson of Cherokee; brother, Tso Bradley; special sister, Alisha Lossiah; special brother, Caden Pheasant; grandparents, Shirley Laws, Ann Bradley; special uncle and aunt, Perry and Missy Creson; aunts and uncles, Tracey Parker, Jimmy Laws, Amber and Doug Pheasant, Aunt Jean, Sharon Bradley, Jody Bradley, Glen Bradley and many more loving family members; cousins, Heather Sneed, Cameron and Callie Parker, Josh Adams; special friends, Cydnee Hoke and Pierson Owen; and special babies who brought joy to his life, Tans, and Bryn, Zay, and Raidy.

Also, were his special friends known as “The Crew”, Cameron P., Cody, Caden, Rocky, Masih, Dreyton, AJ, Ayden, Braylen, Frady, Ian, Pierson, Danny, Jacob N., Seth, Gil, Cameron M., Jacob H., Colbi, Dawsin, Gabe, Damian, Kyler, Dakota, Shay, Zoey, Deante, and Paytyn.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Roger Roland will officiate with burial at Towstring Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Cameron Parker, Cody Long, Caden Pheasant, Rocky Peebles, Masih Catolster, Dreyton Long, AJ Allison, Braylen Arch, Jonathan Frady, Ian Crowe, Pierson Owen, Danny Thompson, Ayden Evans, Aniyah Yonce, and Seth Sneed.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Granny’s Kitchen, and for the whole community for all the love and support.