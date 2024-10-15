OBITUARY: Christana Marie Martin

Christana Marie Martin, age 46, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. She is the daughter of the late Chittle Saylor Sr. and Christine E. (Benbow) Saylor Lossiah.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bruce Martin Jr.; son, Phoenix Martin; many brothers and their wives; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her North Carolina family, Christana also leaves behind one uncle, Albert Benbow of Trail Creek, Ind.; aunts, Bonnie Hardebeck of Michigan City, Ind., Viola Lane of West Port, Ind., and Evelyn Beaty of Little Rock, Ark.; and also many cousins throughout the United States.

In addition to her parents, Christana is preceded by brothers, Glenn Ware and David Saylor.

Christana was a bright and shining star. She was funny and devoted to all her animals. If Christana was unable to make it to church due to her illness, she would always write and leave little prayers around the house. Like her brother, David, she loved Dolly Parton. She was a friend to all. Christana will be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. A service will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. John Feree and Rev. Robert Griffen officiating.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.