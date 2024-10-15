OBITUARY: Barbara Swimmer George

Barbara Swimmer George, age 72, of the Painttown Community, passed away Thursday afternoon, Oct. 10, 2024, at Cherokee Indian Hospital.

She is survived by her loving husband, Russell George of the home; children, Grace George (Derek), Charles George, Dianna Brady (Clint) and Vickie Parker; three grandchildren, Julius Walkingstick, Justin Brady, and Caitlin Lambert; brothers, Ben Swimmer, Dean Swimmer (Lola), and William Swimmer; and sisters, Dinah Melton (Jerry), Bonnie Swimmer (Barney), and Anita Thompson.

Barbara is preceded by her parents, Isaac David Swimmer and Dorothy Powell Swimmer; son, Curtis Isaac Swimmer; grandson, Richard Gregory George; brother, David Swimmer; and sister, Kina Swimmer.

Barbara was a Native and lifelong resident of Cherokee. She was an awesome mother and grandmother to her family.

A formal service was held on Monday, Oct. 14 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Conseen officiating. Burial was in the George Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.