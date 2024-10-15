Joyce Dugan, former Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief), honored with prestigious award

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Joyce Dugan, former Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, received a prestigious award on the morning of Monday, Oct. 14 that puts her on a list of distinguished recipients including Winston Churchill, President Dwight Eisenhower, President Ronald Reagan, and others. During Annual Council on Monday, she received the Chapel of the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Bronze Medallion.

Gregory Hunt presented the award to Ugvwiyuhi Dugan and told of its history, “The Chapel of Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation was founded to remember and memorialize four Army chaplains that gave up their life on Feb. 3, 1943 to save the other Army soldiers that were going down on a torpedoed ship (U.S.A.T. Dorchester). They gave up their life jackets, their jackets, their gloves, whatever they needed to sacrifice and save those other individuals regardless of their religion, race, creed, color, whatever.”

Information from the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation states, “The Legion of Honor Bronze Medallion is the second highest award and is granted for extraordinary contributions to the well-being of others at the national or world level, to world peace, or to inter-faith and inter-ethnic understanding.”

Hunt read from Ugvwiyuhi Dugan’s nomination letter, “Joyce Conseen Dugan has been and continues to be described by many as a servant leader, women rights advocate, educator, cultural steward for her people, forward-thinker, volunteer, mentor, and many more. Early in her life, Joyce decided she wanted to be somebody that helped others reach the same rungs on the ladder that she has reached. Her lifelong work and volunteerism for all people regardless of race, religion, or backgrounds have left a lasting impact on the Eastern Band of Indians and everyone else regardless of who they were or where they came from with her efforts to promote culture and improving the lives and aspirations to always reach for that next rung of the ladder of life.”

In addition to the Bronze Medallion itself, she was also presented with a lapel pin for the Chapel of the Four Chaplains which was pinned on her by Ugvwiyuhi Michell Hicks.

Hunt also presented her with a United States flag, facilitated by Congressman Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.), that was flown over the U.S. Capitol Building recently.

Following the presentations, Ugvwiyuhi Dugan told the crowd, “Thank you. I don’t feel deserving of this, but I appreciate it.”

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks spoke of Ugvwiyuhi Dugan’s selfless service and said, “We appreciate you and appreciate all your efforts not only with the Tribe, the school, the hospital, Western Carolina University – you’ve done a lot and it hasn’t gone unknown. Congratulations for these honors, and they’re definitely well-deserved.”

Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley commented, “I think she is well-deserving of all of these accolades that she’s got. She’s always been a humble person – doesn’t think she deserves them but she deserves even more.”