OBITUARY: William Joseph Hornbuckle (Billy Joe)

William Joseph Hornbuckle (Billy Joe), 55, of Cherokee, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late George and Mary George Hornbuckle.

He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

He is survived by children, Kenneth Joseph Smith Hornbuckle, Jacob Kai Craig, Tiffany Cooper, Marianna Hornbuckle (Davyn Broome); seven grandchildren; siblings, Dennis Hornbuckle, George Hornbuckle, Melissa Hornbuckle “Missy”; his aunt, Donna Crowe; and nieces and nephews, Christopher, Kennedy, Josh, Joey, Meli, Savannah, Joniah, and Dylan Hornbuckle.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Rev. Bear Lambert will officiate with burial in the George Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.