OBITUARY: Richard Earl Arneach Jr. (Richie)

Richard Earl Arneach Jr. (Richie) was at his residence when the Lord unexpectedly called him Home on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Richie was born in Cherokee, N.C. Oct. 11, 1951 to the late Richard Earl Arneach, Sr (Buster) and Bonnie Louise Arneach. Richie celebrated his 73rd birthday in Heaven.

Richie always had a smile on his face, and he never met a stranger. He would tell stories as long as anyone would listen, and he never had a harsh word for anyone. Richie proudly served his Tribe and his country by serving in the United States Marine Corp. After serving in the Marines, he was employed by Dayco Rubber Plant until its closing. He then worked at Harrah’s Casino as a supervisor where he made many life-long friends. While serving in the Marines, he was an A/C Hydraulic/Pneumatic Technician which inspired him to receive his Machinist Certification from Haywood Tech where he graduated with honors.

In addition to his parents, Richie is preceded by his loving wife of 54 years, Melissa Kay Tucker Arneach. He is also preceded by his sister-in-law, Peggy Watson Arneach. He is preceded by many aunts and uncles all of whom he loved very much. Richie missed his grandson, Andrew Tyler Williamson, the most and is now rejoicing with him in Heaven.

Richie is survived by his two children, Angela Marie Arneach Carter (Charles), and James Richard Arneach (Stacey). He is survived by his grandchildren, Katelyn Williamson, Autumn Grace Arneach, and Nathaniel Arneach; his sister, Sara Arneach Watson (Michael); his brother, Robbie Arneach (Deborah); brothers and sisters-in-law ,Helen Tucker Sellers (Tony), Bernita Rogers, Samuel Tucker (Patsey), Cecil Tucker (Linda), James Tucker, Jr (Lynn), and Ray Tucker; nieces and nephews, Libby Driver Ensley (B), Christy Arneach Bell (Jody), Brittany Watson Mathis (Kenny), Chris Sellers, Tina Jones, Amy Coggins, Shaundra Sizemore, Dewayne Rogers, Scott Tucker, Jennifer Burgin, Benjamin Tucker, Joseph Tucker, Jerrad Tucker, Tabitha Alsdorf, and Brandon Tucker; and special great niece and nephew whom he spoiled and visited daily, Jessie and Hunter Mathis.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Crisp Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held immediately following the visitation at the Burgess-Oocumma Veterans Cemetery in the Wolftown Community.

Pallbearers will be Kellen Ensley, Kyzik Teesateskie, Elijah Wachacha, Kenny Mathis, Charles Welch, Walker Welch, and honorary pallbearer Hunter Mathis