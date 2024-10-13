FOOTBALL: Braves dominate on both sides of the ball in win over Andrews

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Braves (4-3) amassed 363 offensive yards as they blanked the Andrews Wildcats (4-2) by a score of 27-0 on the chilly evening of Friday, Oct. 11 at Ray Kinsland Stadium. Jonathan Saylor, Braves junior quarterback, was 11 of 17 for 161 yards and 2 TDs in the air, and he ran 8 times for 42 yards and 1 TD. Brandon Santiago, Braves junior running back, led the ground attack with 10 carries for 109 yards.

Saylor moved his passes around to six different receivers with Javin Garcia, junior, being the top target with 6 receptions for 89 yards and 1 TD. Luke Smith added 3 catches for 25 yards and 1 TD.

Dawson Panther, sophomore back-up quarterback, got some playing time in the second half and went 4 of 5 passes for 28 yards.

Defensive statistics were not available by press time. The One Feather can report that Shiloh Woodson, Braves senior, had an interception as time expired in the first half, which he returned 38 yards. Santiago had a fumble recovery in the third quarter, and Levi Tramper, Braves freshman, had a recovery in the fourth.

The Braves will play their Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. against the Hayesville Yellow Jackets.

SCORING SUMMARY:

1st Quarter

5:22 – Cherokee: Jonathan Saylor 12-yard run. Point-after blocked. Cherokee 6 Andrews 0

2nd Quarter

8:11 – Cherokee: Saylor 25-yard pass to Javin Garcia. Saylor pass to Josiah Teesateskie good for 2-point conversion. Cherokee 14 Andrews 0

1:21 – Cherokee: Saylor 43-yard pass to Shiloh Woodson. Point-after blocked. Cherokee 20 Andrews 0

3rd Quarter

6:14 – Cherokee: Saylor 18-yard pass to Luke Smith. Tayvin Bark kick good. Cherokee 27 Andrews 0