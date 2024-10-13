EBCI works hard helping neighbors in Helene relief efforts

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

(Note: These are but a few of the things the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians tribal programs and entities have been doing with Helene relief efforts. In the upcoming weeks and months, we will continue to share more stories and highlight more of these efforts.)

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The effects of the devastation that came to western North Carolina from Hurricane Helene has been widespread, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has been steadfast in helping its neighbors in the region.

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks said in a statement, “We are fully committed to supporting our neighbors in need. In times of crisis, it’s important that we come together and offer our help. This embodies our cultural principle of Gadugi—all of us together, helping one another.”

The EBCI Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) Division has been very active during this time organizing and facilitating various efforts.

Sheena Kanott Lambert, EBCI PHHS public health director, said, “In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, public health officials have played a pivotal role in keeping the community informed, safe, and supported. Through coordinated efforts before, during, and after the storm, key services have been provided to ensure both immediate needs and long-term recovery.”

She detailed what the division has done during the various phases of the effort as follows:

Before the storm:

Informed the community on who to call in an emergency, down trees, power outages, and public health emergencies.

Informed the community on how to be prepared for a power outage and flood water safety.

Provided the community with weather briefings and guidance on emergency preparedness, including building emergency kits.

Shared crucial information on generator safety and food safety, like how long food lasts in a refrigerator during power outages and not back feeding generators to keep linemen safe.

During the storm:

Collaborated with partner organizations to keep the community informed about road conditions and evolving public health needs.

Notified the community of cellular service outage.

Checked on homebound patients and dialysis patients if needed.

Participated in the Emergency Operation Center that was activated in the State of Emergency.

After the storm:

Informed the community on gas, food shortage and water conservation.

In partnership with Emergency Management, ordered critical supplies needed.

Provided the old Tribal Foods Distribution building to house supplies and tracked incoming and outgoing inventory to ensure proper distribution.

Recruited community volunteers to staff water distribution sites and assist at supply warehouse (old Tribal Foods Distribution building).

Delivered much-needed supplies to county partners experiencing critical shortages.

Applied and received grant funding for Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief and Recovery.

Shared information on who to call for mental health support.

Shared information on who to call to look for a missing person

Shared information to clarify misinformation about FEMA

Lambert noted, “These efforts demonstrate a comprehensive public health approach, addressing both immediate needs and long-term recovery efforts.”

The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority has also worked diligently on the health front.

Casey Cooper, CIHA chief executive officer, said, “I am incredibly proud of our hospital team for their resilience and dedication. Despite personal challenges, they have gone above and beyond to ensure our patients continue receiving the care they need. This spirit of unity and compassion is what makes CIHA a special place, not only to work but to serve our community. Recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Helene will be no easy feat. CIHA remains committed to working under the direction of Chief Hicks and his Administration to meet the direct needs of the Cherokee Community and Western North Carolina as a whole.”

According to a CIHA spokesperson, “The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) has been dedicated to supporting both our staff and the wider community during this challenging time. Here’s a breakdown of our response and ongoing efforts:

Immediately after the hurricane, CIHA took quick action to assess the needs of our employees. Through an all-staff email, we gathered information on the specific challenges our team members were facing. We learned that one of the most immediate needs was access to clean drinking water, which we promptly distributed to employees.”

The statement continued, “Throughout this time, CIHA remained operational, and we experienced minimal disruption in services. Many of our staff members commute from areas significantly impacted by the storm, including Haywood County and Buncombe County, yet their commitment to our patients never wavered. We continue to provide ongoing support to employees affected by the hurricane and are working closely with Tribal leadership to aid in the broader relief efforts. Additionally, our hospital employee association has initiated a donation drive for non-perishable food items, water, and other essentials to support coworkers, many of whom are still without power or water. This ongoing drive has seen an outpouring of generosity, and we are grateful for the way our CIHA family has come together to help each other during this time.”

The students and faculty at Cherokee Central Schools have also stepped up to help their neighbors.

In a video statement, Consie Girty, Cherokee Central School superintendent, said, “Today, we’re coming together to embody the spirit of Gadugi – a Cherokee word that means coming together to work for the common good. As our neighbors recover from the impacts of Hurricane Helene, we’re here to show our support and lend a helping hand. At Cherokee Central Schools, while education is at the heart of what we do, we understand that true learning often goes beyond the classroom. We believe in nurturing compassion, fostering unity, and encouraging the spirit of giving back – values that shape our students just as deeply.”

In the same video, Dr. Debora Foerst, Cherokee High School principal, noted, “This is a valuable opportunity for them to learn compassion, service, and what it means to give back…we’re so proud to see our students stepping up, living the values of Gadugi, and making a real difference.”

Students from Cherokee Central Schools volunteered their time to unload trucks of supplies donated by the Cherokee Nation (Okla.). Cherokee Central Schools issued a statement to the One Feather. “Students from Cherokee High School have been actively helping with recovery efforts by sorting and unloading donations generously sent by the Cherokee Nation. Our high school students have shown the true spirit of Gadugi by being boots on the ground, providing hands-on assistance to support those affected by Hurricane Helene.

So far, our varsity football team, varsity cheerleaders, and varsity soccer team have each taken turns volunteering their time and energy to organize supplies and ensure that donations are ready for distribution to the communities in need. These young volunteers embody the values of compassion, unity, and service, making a positive impact in our community. Cherokee Central Schools is proud to see our students stepping up to help in these meaningful ways, showing that they are not only leaders on the field but also leaders in our community.”