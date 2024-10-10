Cherokee Police Commission holds October meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission meeting was held on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 10 in the Ginger Lynn Welch Large Conference Room.

Commissioners in attendance were Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown), Vice Chairman Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), Frank Dunn (Wayohi, Wolftown), Lisa Taylor (Aniwodihi, Painttown), Kym Parker (Elawodi, Yellowhill), and Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.). Secretary Anita Lossiah (At-Large) had an excused absence.

Guests in attendance included Brooklyn Brown, Cherokee One Feather reporter; Cody White, Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) attorney; and Bink Reed, Cherokee Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE).

April and May meeting minutes were approved with a motion by Parker seconded by Dunn.

Reed provided a monthly report that was unanimously approved with a motion by Johnson seconded by Dunn. The details of the report are redacted due to the discussion of a case that is currently under investigation.

Johnson made a motion requesting paper copies of the ALE report be produced for future meetings. The motion passed unanimously with a second by Taylor.

White provided a verbal report on behalf of CIPD. He noted that US 441 is closed to commercial traffic. White said CIPD officers are monitoring traffic from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. per the request of the National Park Service. Chief of Police Carla Neadeau is evaluating alternative monitoring to free up the schedules of CIPD officers, including alternating 3-hour shifts with the Cheroke Fire Department. White said the officers will be providing a QR code with a map for alternate routes to drivers being turned away.

White also reported that, starting next week, CIPD will be reviewing and updating their policies.

White gave a shoutout to CIPD Inventory Specialist Robbie Brown for saving the department money on vehicle trades for CIPD officers and getting officers in new cars quickly.

White said cadet recruitment will begin again in November.

CIPD also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Andrews and Murphy police departments to expedite the process of investigating criminal activity at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River.

White’s verbal report was approved unanimously with a motion by Johnson seconded by Dunn.

The meeting adjourned at 1:05 p.m. The commission will meet again on Nov. 14 at noon in the Ginger Lynn Welch Large Conference Room.