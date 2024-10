112th Cherokee Indian Fair winners in EBCI Cooperative Extension contests

Submitted by EBCI Cooperative Extension Office

Agriculture – Adult

Best of Show Agriculture: Chad Cooper

Best of Show Livestock: Lakota Russell

Any traditional Cherokee crop not listed as a category: 1 – Chad Cooper, 2 – Charlene Wolfe, 3 – James Lossiah

Corn beads: 1 – Lolita Sequoyah, 2 – Charlene Wolfe, 3 – Kina Bradley

Field Corn Yellow: 1 – Chad Cooper, 2 – Finley McMillan

Field Corn White: 1 – Kristyn Teasdale, 2 – Finley McMillan, 3 – Chad Cooper

Ornamental Gourds – displayed in an Indian basket: 1 – Chad Cooper, 2 – Lolita Sequoyah, 3 – Katherine Armachain

Birdhouse gourd: 1 – Isaiah Armachain, 2 – Charlene Wolfe, 3 – Katherine Armachain

Dipper gourd: 1 – Chad Cooper, 2 – Isaiah Armachain, 3 – Charlene Wolfe

Any other gourd: 1 – Lolita Sequoyah, 2 – James Lossiah, 3 – Erma McMillan

Largest gourd: 1 – Charlene Wolfe, 2 – Katherine Armachain, 3 – Isaiah Armachain

Herb display: 1 – Erma McMillan, 2 – Charlene Wolfe, 3 – Finley McMillan

Honey Production with Comb: 1 – Chad Cooper

Honey Production without comb: 1 – Chad Cooper, 2 – Vickie Wicker, 3 – Kristyn Teasdale

October Beans: 1 – Chad Cooper

Indian Corn multicolored kernels: 1 – Finley McMillan, Chad Cooper

Indian Flour Corn White: 1 – Finley McMillan, 2 – Chad Cooper

Indian Flour Corn Yellow: 1 – Chad Cooper

Indian Flour Corn Other: 1 – Chad Cooper

Irish potatoes: 1 – Chad Cooper, 2 – Kristyn Teasdale, 3 – Finley McMillan

Largest sunflower: 1 – Mary Thompson, 2 – Charlene Wolfe, 3 – Vickie Wicker

Popcorn: 1 – Finley McMillan, 2 – Kina Bradley, 3 – Lolita Sequoyah

Largest Pumpkin: 1 – Chad Cooper, 2 – Kelsey Altiman

Ugliest Pumpkin: 1 – Chad Cooper, 2 – Kelsey Altiman

Other pumpkin: 1 – Chad Cooper, 2 – Angela Gunter, 3 – Mary Hill

Unusual vegetable: 1 – Chad Cooper, 2 – Kathryn Littlejohn, 3 – Lidia Ramirez

Candy roaster: 1 – Chad Cooper, 2 – Erma McMillan

Largest candy roaster: 1 – Mary Thompson, 2 – Thomas D. Bradley, 3 – Chad Cooper

Any other winter squash: 1 – Finley McMillan, 2 – Kristyn Teasdale, 3 – Mary Hill

Chickens: 1 – Lakota Russell, 2 – Drayke Russell, 3 – Angela Gunter

Ducks and geese: 1 – Reva Ballew, 2 – Abigail Teasdale

Cows: 1 – David Wolfe, 2 – Jeremy Wolfe

Horses: 1 – Jeremy Wolfe

Rabbits: 1 – Keniethea Ray

Goats: 1 – Thomas D. Bradley, 2 – Talisa Bradley, 3 – Abigail Teasdale

Traditional crops of the Cherokee: 1 – Chad Cooper, 2 – Finley McMillan, 3 – Sadie Standingdeer

Cherokee family garden project: 1 – Kristyn Teasdale

Flower Arrangements, Garden: 1 – Nancy Myers Brown, 2 – Rhonda Pheasant, 3 – Lidia Ramirez

Flower Arrangements, Wild: 1 – Nancy Myers Brown, 2 – Janet Smith, 3 – Kristyn Teasdale

Flower Arrangements, Dried: 1 – Claudette Long, 2 – Nancy Myers Brown, 3 – Abigail Teasdale

Agriculture – Young Adult (13-17)

Best of Show Livestock: Julianne Smart

Any other traditional Cherokee crop not listed as a category: 1 – Dillon Beam

Corn beads: 1 – Maya Lossiah, 2 – Dillon Beam

Birdhouse gourd: 1 – Keaton Arch

Largest gourd: 1 – Keaton Arch

Unusual vegetable: 1 – Keaton Arch

Largest Pumpkin: 1 – Dillon Beam

Ugliest Pumpkin: 1 – Dillon Beam

Winter squash: 1 – Seaborn Bradley

Chickens: 1 – Julianne Smart, 2 – Seaborn Bradley

Cows: 1 – Jeron Martens

Horses: 1 – Jeron Martens

Goats: 1 – Seaborn Bradley, 2 – Amiya Lequire

Agriculture – Youth (6-12)

Any traditional Cherokee crop: 1 – Zaiden Armachain, 2 – Vaelyn Owle

Field Corn: 1 – Samuel McMillan

Indian Corn: 1 – Zaiden Armachain

Corn beads: 1 – Zaiden Armachain, 2 – Harper Murphy

Birdhouse gourd: 1 – Zaiden Armachain

Dipper gourd: 1 – Zaiden Armachain, 2 – Wayne Church, 3 – Judidiah Church

Largest gourd: 1 – Zaiden Armachain

Herb display: 1 – Zaiden Armachain

Irish potatoes: 1 – Samuel McMillan

Largest sunflower: 1 – Zaiden Armachain, 2 – Jax Panther, 3 – Harper Murphy

Largest Pumpkin: 1 – Samuel McMillan

Other Pumpkin: 1 – Copley Beck, 2 – Emberlyn Beck, 3 – Samuel McMillan

Unusual vegetable: 1 – Zaiden Armachain, 2 – Keagan Taylor

Winter squash: 1 – Clarence Thompson, 2 – Samuel McMillan

Chickens: 1 – Eliza Bradley

Goats: 1 – Eliza Bradley

Baked Goods – Adult

Best of Show: Erma McMillan

Traditional bean bread (3 pieces): 1 – Erma McMillan, 2 – Sonia Taylor, 3 – Lavinia Hicks

Traditional chestnut bread (3 pieces): 1 – Erma McMillan, 2 – Lavinia Hicks

Traditional lye bread (3 pieces): 1 – Connie Rose, 2 – Lavinia Hicks, 3 – Erma McMillan

Banana nut bread: 1 – Kelly Murphy, 2 – Amy Postoak

Casseroles: 1 – Tracie Edwards

Pound cake: 1 – Connie Rose

Apple cake: 1 – Erma McMillan, 2 – Amy Postoak

Other cake: 1 – Stacy Wolfe, 2 – Connie Rose, 3 – Erma McMillan

Fruit Pies: 2 – Tracie Edwards

Diabetic food: 1 – Charlene Wolfe

Other Food: 1 – Erma McMillan, 2 – Brian Lambert

Baked Goods – Young Adult (13-17)

Best of Show: Makenzie Sequoyah

Traditional bean bread: 1 – Makenzie Sequoyah

Traditional chestnut bread: 1 – Roxie Solis

Muffins: 3 – Makenzie Sequoyah

Cake: 1 – Makenzie Sequoyah

Other: 3 – Kyndra Postoak

Baked Goods – Youth (6-12)

Best of Show: Vaelyn Owle

Traditional bean bread: 1 – Riley Solis, 2 – Nikwasi Sequoyah, 3 – Tanasi Standingdeer

Traditional chestnut bread: 1 – Misha Lee, 2 – Atlas Slee, 3 – Israel Solis

Traditional lye bread: 1 – Misha Slee, 2 – Atlas Slee

Cookies: 1 – Copelyn Beck, 2 – Paisley Ensley, 3 – Emberlyn Beck

Cupcakes: 1 – Breanna Lambert

Muffins: 1 – Emberlyn Beck, 2 – Copelyn Beck, 3 – Tanasi Standingdeer

Cake: 1 – Vaelyn Owle, 2 – Copelyn Beck, 3 – Jax Panther

Other: 1 – Lyric Ludwig, 2 – Emberlyn Beck, 3 – Nikwasi Sequoyah

Canning – Adult

Best of Show: David Hicks

8-jar canning collection: 1 – Angela Gunter

Jam, fruit, butters, jelly, preserves, and marmalades collection: 1 – Alissa Owle, 2 – Angela Gunter, 3 – Tracie Edwards

Pickles and relishes collection: 1 – Angela Gunter

Vegetable collection: 1 – David Hicks, 2 – Lavinia Hicks, 3 – Tracie Edwards

Dried foods collection: 1 – Donald Owle, 2 – Kristyn Teasdale, 3 – Alissa Owle

Best traditional food: 1 – David Hicks, 2 – Lavinia Hicks, 3 – Erma McMillan

Any canned food: 1 – David Hicks, 2 – Tracie Edwards, 3 – Lavinia Hicks

Canning – Youth

Any canned food: 1 – Atlas Slee, 2 – Sean Slee, 3 – Misha Slee

Any dried food: 1 – Keagan Taylor

Hobby – Adult

Best of Show: Jason Welch

Diamond art: 1 – Josilyn Driver, 2 – Dianna Brady, 3 – Anita Blythe

Wood working: 1 – Jason Welch, 2 – Austin Gunter, 3 – Jacob Ivey

Dried or decorated gourd: 1 – Janna Girty, 2 – Sky Sampson, 3 – Reva Brown

Graphic design: 1 – Kevin Tafoya

Drawing, Pencil/charcoal/pastel: 1 – Brian Lambert, 2 – Estella Litzinger

Drawing, Pen/ink: 1 – Brian Lambert, 2 – Reva Brown

Painting, Acrylic: 1 – Zhana Long, 2 – Selena Torres, 3 – Brian Lambert

Painting, Other: 1 – Brian Lambert

Poetry or creative writing: 1 – Estella Litzinger, 2 – Madeline Welch, 3 – Ulela Harris

Other hobby: 1 – Dianna Brady, 2 – Mary Thompson, 3 – Ulela Harris

Other Hobby Reflecting the fair theme: 1 – Janna Girty, 2 – Kimlyn Lambert, 3 – Erma McMillan

Hobby – Young Adult (13-17)

Best of Show: Aaliyah Reed

Dried or decorated gourd: 1 – Taythone Larch, 2 – Cambry Stamper, 3 – Jonathan Thompson

Cornhusk doll: 1 – Ava Walkingstick

Other jewelry: 1 – Taythone Larch, 2 – Makenzie Sequoyah, 3 – Haley Swadling

Drawing: 1 – Jarvis Brady

Painting: 1 – Briann Teesateskie, 2 – Jonathan Thompson

Ceramics: 1 – Livia Crowe, 2 – Georgia Girty, 3 – Timber Sampson

Woven paper or basket mat: 1 – Keaton Arch, 2 – Maxine Rice, 3 – Taythone Larch

Photography, Cherokee Nature: 1 – Haley Swadling

Other hobby: 1 – Aaliyah Reed, 2 – Ava Walkingstick, 3 – Jarvis Brady

Hobby – Youth (6-12)

Best of Show: Jaylah Biddix

Dried or decorated gourd: 1 – Mataya Sampson, 2 – Makinna Taylor, 3 – Jeshua Lossiah

Cornhusk doll: 1 – Jeylah Biddix, 2 – Tanasi Standingdeer, 3 – Catcuce Tiger

Other jewelry: 1 – Makennedy Ensley, 2 – Saligugi Tiger, 3 – Clarise Queen

Drawing: 1 – Kaeson Reed, 2 – James Bradley, Jr., 3 – Catcuce Tiger

Painting: 1 – Adeline Maney, 2 – Breanna Lambert, 3 – Kaeson Reed

Ceramics: 1 – Kayson Taylor, 2 – Catcuce Tiger, 3 – Joseph Crowe

Woven paper basket or mat: 1 – Taleah Arch, 2 – Catcuce Tiger, 3 – Mattie Moore

Other hobby: 1 – Keagan Taylor, 2 – Kaeson Reed, 3 – Brantly Brown

Other hobby reflecting the Fair Theme: 1 – Joseph Crowe, 2 – Shaligugi Tiger, 3 – Taleah Arch

Sewing and Needlework – Adult

Best of Show: Erma McMillan

Historical Cherokee clothing 1800’s era (complete outfits with accessories): Erma McMillan

Traditional Cherokee garment: 1 – Carol Long, 2 – Faith Long Presley, 3 – Zhana Long

Traditional accessories (wearable or not): 1 – Sammi Sequoyah

Moccasins, Pucker toe: 1 – Kristy Herron, 2 – Richard Bottchenbaugh, 3 – Erma McMillan

Moccasins, Beaded: 1 – Richard Bottchenbaugh, 2 – Janna Girty

Contemporary clothing Beginner level: 1 – Terri Henry, 2 – Jennifer Martens

Contemporary clothing, Advanced level: 1 – Rachel Slee

Sewn dolls: 1 – Judith Smith

Stuffed toy (1): 1 – Keneitha Roy, 2 – Terinda Whisenant

Other sewn item: 1 – Reva Brown, 2 – Rachel Slee, 3 – Jennifer Martens

Sewn item reflecting the fair theme: 1 – Kelly Murphy, 2 – Henrietta Harlan, 3 – Karyl Frankiewicz

Afghan, crochet: 1 – Madeline Welch

Afghan, knitted: 1 – Lisa Tiger, 2 – Sharon Queen

Quilt, pieced: 1 – Henrietta Harlan, 2 – Rosetta Thompson, 3 – Nikki Blankenship

Quilt, appliqued: 1 – Henrietta Harlan

Quilt, other (handsewn): 1 – Lillie Bird, 3 – Encie Bird

Baby afghan (crochet or knitted): 1 – Linda Bailey, 2 – Madeline Welch

Baby clothes (knit or crochet, 3 pieces): 1 – Madeline Welch, 2 – Linda Bailey

Sweaters: 1 – Madeline Welch

Scarf: 1 – Madeline Welch

Crochet, other: 1 – Lisa Tiger, 2 – Beverly Webb, 3 – Sharon Queen

Cross stitch, Counted: 2 – Laura Smith

Sewing and Needlework – Young Adult (13-17)

Traditional Cherokee garment: 1 – Kennica Bradley, 2 – Jameson Bradley

Any other sewn item: 2 – Makenzie Sequoyah

Sewing and Needlework – Youth (6-12)

Traditional Cherokee garment: 1 – Misha Slee, 2 – Makennedy Ensley

Accessory: 1 – Makinna Taylor

Any crochet or knitted item: 1 – Emberlyn Beck, 2 – Nikwasi Sequoyah, 3 – Copelyn Beck

Special Exhibits

Best of Show: Caius Littlejohn

Painting-acrylic: 1 – Tsali Welch, 2 – Dennis Jumper

Cornhusk doll: 1 – Tsali Welch

Pipe cleaner character: 2 – Jarvis Brady

Basket: 2 – Ayaisha Driver

Paper mat: 3 – Ayaisha Driver

Ceramics: 1 – Caius Littlejohn

Participant: Dustin Pheasant, Gabby Milholen, John Anderson Watty, Joshawa Thompson

Senior Elder

Best of Show: Richard Saunooke

Livestock: 1 – Noah Wolfe

Any traditional Cherokee crop – 1 – Melba Haigler

Honey production: 1 – John Haigler

Best traditional food: 1 – Judith Smith

Jams/jelly collection: 1 – Melba Haigler

Historical Cherokee clothing: 1 – Richard Saunooke

Traditional Cherokee garment: 1 – Sharon French, 2 – Richard Saunooke

Traditional accessories: 1 – Richard Saunooke

Moccasins, Pucker toe: 1 – Richard Saunooke

Moccasins, Beaded: 1 – Richard Saunooke

Quilt, Pieced: 1 – Sue McManus

Quilt, Appliqued: 1 – Sue McManus

Quilt, Other: 1 – Sue McManus