Saunooke represents EBCI at National Head Start meeting

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tina Saunooke, Qualla Boundary Head Start and Early Head Start early education director, represented her program and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) at the National Indian Head Start Directors Association (NIHSDA) Policy Institute held recently in Washington, D.C.

She said, “While in D.C., I was busy attending conference sessions regarding new Head Start Performance Standards and attending meetings along with NIHSDA members with the lobbyist firm Brooks, Dean and Hobbs who work for NIHSDA. These lobbying efforts have been fruitful for Indian Country in that there is specific wording regarding the income eligibility.”

Saunooke, an EBCI tribal member, spoke of the importance of the work, “I know how hard our ancestors fought for Native rights on many issues and knowing that together, standing in uniformity with NIHSDA for our native children’s rights is what our ancestors see us (me) doing now, and I am thankful for those who’ve walked this path before me.”

Information from NIHSDA states, “The week focused on addressing the unique needs of Indigenous children and promoting culturally sensitive early childhood services. In addition to the meetings and Hill visits, NIHSDA board members received training on federal advocacy and participated in the NHSA’s Fall Leadership Institute.”

Saunooke said they focused specifically on three legislative issues and three appropriations issues during the trip including, “Legislative: 1) Exempt American Indian/Alaskan Native (AI/AN) programs from the ‘Research-Based’ Curriculum requirement, 2) Allow Tribes to certify their own teaching staff, and 3) Exempt Tribal programs form the non-federal share requirement. Appropriations issues and requests: 1) Increase funding to support competitive salaries, 2) Facilities specific funding, and 3) Increase funding to support expansion of AI/AN Head Start. There were 25 meetings scheduled throughout the day, and the group I was in participated in six of these meetings with Representatives from Congress.”

The conference brought together Head Start leaders from all over Indian Country.

Melissa Harris, NIHSDA Board president, said in a statement, “It is said that the best way to predict the future is to create it. We brought together our collective voices across Indian Country to create a future where our culture and languages are viewed as culturally appropriate instruction, where adequate facilities are found in every village, every pueblo, and every reservation across Indian Country.”

Mary DuPuis, Chehalis Head Start from the Confederate Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation in Washington state, said in a statement, “I learned a lot about what falls under legislative and what falls under appropriations, why that matters and how that impacts who we speak with about what.”

Hilary Gourneau, Fort Peck Head Start of the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Reservation, commented in a statement, “Through our advocacy efforts comes beautiful change, especially for our Indigenous communities. With the support from all the levels: local, tribal, state, and federal, we couldn’t make the lives of those we serve better. Indian Country is woven into every corner within the United States, yet when advocacy calls, we show up.”