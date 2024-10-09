OBITUARY: Malinda Ann Driver Mahan

Malinda Ann Driver Mahan, 70, of the Birdtown Community (originally from the Big Cove Community), went home to be with the lord on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, surrounded by family at Tsali Care Center.

She is the daughter of the late Jim and Ina Driver. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brothers, West Driver, John Ed Driver, Jim Driver and William Driver; sisters, Ollie Sequoyah, Nancy Driver, and Elsie Locust; her former husband and lifelong friend, Vaughn Smith; second husband, Stan Mahan; granddaughter, Alissa Eden Tennielle Smith; grandson, Damian Bryce Xavier Catolster; niece, Pamela Jackson; and nephew, Joesph (Junebug) Driver.

Malinda is survived by four daughters, Janice Wilnoty, Sandra Smith, Frances Smith (Jay), and Deborah Smith. Malinda loved being a grandmother and will miss her grandchildren: Ashford Smith, Ashley Murphy, Thomas Wilnoty, Christian Smith, Miranda Smith, Brianna (Chris) Bynum, Haley “Atsei” (Justin) Cooper, Kiri Hill, Caedance Smith, and Makenzie Rattler, as well as her great-grandchildren, Clarice Smith, Abbott Owle, Christopher Bynum Jr, Javahn Bynum and Ani Bynum, Kanati Lee-Cooper, Malakai Fourkiller-Raby, Maria Fourkiller-Raby, Isabelle Fourkiller-Raby, Kaizer Smith, Thaydon Murphy and Mary Murphy. Sister Betty Morales (Jose), and Brothers, James Driver (Clara), Frank Driver (Diane) and Jerry “Bear” Driver along with numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces, and great nephews.

Malinda was a former member of the Straight Fork Baptist Church. She was a full-blooded enrolled member of the EBCI, a fluent speaker of the Cherokee language and proficient basketry. She was the best Bean Bread and Fry Bread maker. She loved all her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Some of her favorite things to do was watch football games and movies, cooking, playing cards, listening to music and visiting with her friends and family.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Straight Fork Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. Malinda will remain at the church until the hour of service on Friday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m., with Rev. Harley Maney and Matthew Tooni officiating. Burial will be in the Driver Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.