OBITUARY: Christopher Hayes Calhoun “Hayes”

Christopher Hayes Calhoun “Hayes”, 64, of the Big Cove Community, passed away peacefully Sept. 26, 2024 at Frye Medical Center in Hickory, N.C. He was born July 22, 1960 to the late Walker and Evelyn Hornbuckle Calhoun.

Hayes was a very active man who enjoyed being outdoors, golfing, fishing, and digging gensing, and play horseshoes. He was an avid crafter and carver and always had a joke ready when needed. He truly loved his family and friends, and his greatest joy was spending time with them. Laughter and fellowship were a huge part of any time that was spent with him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Kamie Helen Laney Calhoun; his son, Justin Hayes Calhoun; a sister, Maggie Bowman; and a brother, Pete Calhoun.

He is survived by his three daughters, Greta Lynn Calhoun, Kamie Louise Calhoun, and Lindsey Elizabeth Calhoun; siblings, Pat Calhoun, Morgan Calhoun, Danny Calhoun, Bernice, Calhoun, Jennifer Calhoun; 10 grandchildren, Darren Pheasant, William Pheasant, Thomas Pheasant Jr., Chase Calhoun, Zachary Seay, Landon Seay, Joshua Henry Bushyhead, Felicity Amber Watty, Kevin Redford Watty Jr., and Justina Elizabeth Watty; three great-grandchildren, Denahi NvDa Usdi Pheasant, Kalayah Tse-Di Pheasant, Sariyah Patience A-Ni-Da-Wi Pheasant, and Ava Santoyo Owle who is expected Dec. 2, 2024.

A Celebration of Life was held Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Barkers Creek Community Center in Whittier, N.C.