Construction begins on new Cherokee County Clinic

Submitted by Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

MARBLE, N.C. – After a brief delay, construction officially commenced in September on the new Cherokee County Clinic site, a satellite clinic of the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) that will serve enrolled members of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians (EBCI) in Cherokee County. The project, initially postponed due to the discovery that the planned site intersects with a segment of the historic Trail of Tears corridor, has now resumed following a careful reassessment to ensure respect for the site’s historical and cultural significance.

The CIHA team worked closely with officials and cultural experts to adjust the project, ensuring that the clinic’s construction does not impact this important landmark.

“One of the guiding principles that CIHA was founded on is Ni hi tsa tse li, or ‘it belongs to you.’ This reflects our commitment to remembering that Cherokee enjoy healthcare that was pre-purchased through treaties as recompense for the injustices of Indian policy,” said Casey Cooper, chief executive officer of Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority. “Taking steps to ensure that this new clinic site was preserved and its history maintained was necessary to ensure we not only serve as good stewards of our land, but to acknowledge our past and ensure it’s never repeated.”

With the construction now underway, the project is expected to take 13 months, with a projected completion date in October 2025. The new Cherokee County Clinic will be triple the size of the current facility, providing expanded services including a dedicated dental suite, telemedicine capabilities, and dedicated space for physical therapy, among other offerings.

“We’re thrilled to finally bring this vision to life,” said Tina Lee, Cherokee Indian Hospital Satellite Clinic manager. “The new clinic will greatly enhance the services we can offer the Cherokee County community, and we are grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding as we took the time needed to ensure the integrity of the project.”

The new Cherokee County Clinic will enable CIHA to expand its healthcare offerings to meet the growing needs of the Cherokee County community, delivering on CIHA’s mission to provide high-quality, culturally informed healthcare to EBCI members.