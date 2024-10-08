US 441/Newfound Gap Road will remain open 24 hours a day with help of Cherokee and Sevier County partners

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Effective today, Tuesday, Oct. 8, US 441/Newfound Gap Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park is open 24 hours a day. The park is lifting the overnight road closure with the help of Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians government and Sevier County (Tenn.) (The Cities of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and Sevierville and the Sevier County Government) partners, who will assist the park in turning around commercial vehicles at checkpoints on both sides of US 441/Newfound Gap Road overnight.

The park continues to see an influx of illegal, large commercial vehicles attempting to travel the road—the park has turned away 173 commercial vehicles over five days. While the National Park Service recognizes that major routes outside the park are currently closed, Newfound Gap Road is not safe for large, commercial vehicles. Newfound Gap Road is a two-lane road with steep, continuous grades and tight curves. There are no truck lanes, runaway truck ramps or places for a large commercial vehicle to slow down and pull over.

Commercial vehicles are always prohibited on US 441/Newfound Gap Road and in all of Great Smoky Mountains National Park (with the exception of the Spur). Commercial vehicles will be stopped, turned around at checkpoints and may be subject to a federal misdemeanor violation notice and fine.

Most of Great Smoky Mountains National Park is open. Visitors are always encouraged to check current conditions in the park before visiting.