OBITUARY: Tony Steven Taylor

Tony Steven Taylor, 61, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at Cherokee Indian Hospital. Tony was born Nov. 1, 1963 to the late Sandi Taylor Reagan. He loved his Tarheels, his babies, and taking care of his loved ones.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his brother, Kevin “Kazmo” Taylor; uncle, Jim Taylor; aunt, Pam Taylor; and aunt, Kim Taylor.

He is survived by his aunt, Terri Taylor; cousins, Josh Taylor (Tiff), Brandy Hicks (Zack), Mandy Taylor Long (John), Jamie Taylor, Driver Blythe, Lloyd Blythe; many extended cousins; life-long friend, Carl Junaluska; his beloved pet, Mouse; and special babies, Berklee, Sawyer, Finley, Myles, and Jimmy.

A graveside funeral is scheduled at Birdtown Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Josh Taylor, Zack Hicks, John Long, Driver Blythe, Will Locust, and Mark Hicks.