OBITUARY: Claude Ray Sneed

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved father, Claude Ray Sneed.

He was 80 years old. Born and raised in Cherokee, N.C., he passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Cherokee Indian Hospital.

Claude is survived by his wife, Mona Sneed of Cherokee, N.C.; son, Jimmy Sneed (Anita) and daughter, Whitney Sneed, all of Cherokee, N.C.; five grandsons, James Taylor, Justin Cambell Sneed, Jacob Colon Sneed, Josiah Clay Sneed and Phoenix Ray Sneed; special cousin, John Cooper; and special daughter, Willie Conseen.

Claude is preceded by his mother, “Pokie” Sneed, and grandson, Christopher “Skeeter” Sneed.

Claude Ray served in the US Navy aboard the USS Randolph as a boiler technician. He made a career with Norfolk Southern Railway as a Track Supervisor and was employed there for 33 years. He loved trains. Over the years, he enjoyed playing the drums and dancing with his wife. They competed in many two-step and square-dancing competitions together. Later in life, one of his passions was serving on the Cherokee Indian Police Commission. Claude Ray was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. His character was immeasurable. His strength and dedication to Family was unprecedented. He will forever be missed by all who knew him.

Services for Claude will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9. A visitation will be held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., with a graveside service immediately following.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.