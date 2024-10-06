OBITUARY: LilyMay Smith Tucker

LilyMay Smith Tucker, age 87, of the Wolftown/Big Y community, passed away at her residence after an extended illness on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. She is the daughter of the late John and Ollie Smith.

She is survived by her son, Noel J. Blakely (Miriam) of Cherokee, N.C.; grandchildren, Stephanie Wetsell, Jessica and Billy Reilly, Coty and Kira Blakely, and James Christian Cardonne; great-grandchildren, Thomas Wetsell, Lily and Liam Rielly. Siblings, Janie Smith, Doris Smith and Hillard Smith; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear close friends also survive.

In addition to her parents, Lily is preceded by her son, John David Blakely.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 7 in the Blakely Cemetery on Wrights Creek Rd. at 2 p.m. with Pastor Shane Silvers officiating. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.