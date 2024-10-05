Deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for the period April 1 – Sept. 30, 2024

This is a list of deceased members of the tribe whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period April 1 – Sept. 30, 2024, pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.

This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed fiduciary, affiant, executor or administrator of the estate. These documents must be received within one year of the date of death. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.

Each person is shown with their date of death, full name and executor(s):

4/1/24 Nicodemus Bushyhead, Executor Jeriesha Bushyhead

4/2/24 Earl Thomas Carroll, Executors Zackery Carroll & Earl Carroll, Jr.

4/14/24 Isabel Marie Catolster, Executor Teresa Anne Catolster

4/16/24 Georgia Mae Eller

4/18/24 John Charles McLeymore

4/19/24 Phyllis Ann Tomlinson

4/19/24 Mary Frances Booth, Executor Melvin Wilson Booth

4/21/24 Laura Megan Pitts

4/24/24 Kevin Robert Blaine Wahnetah

4/26/24 Debra Ann Martin

5/3/24 Raven Marie Rios

5/5/24 Matthew Junior Jumper, Executor Debra Marie Harris

5/7/24 Matilda Marian Calhoun, Executor Patricia Calhoun

5/8/24 Betsy Lou Taylor, Executor Natalie Swayney

5/10/24 Edward Segovia Frank Smith Jr., Executor Maria T. Smith

5/10/24 Jacqueline Tesky

5/11/24 Mary Lou Byler, Executor Jack E. Gloyne

5/13/24 Christine Hartley Toineeta

5/15/24 Sarah Melinda Rochester, Executor Chuck Rochester

5/16/24 Takashi Royce Cruz

5/17/24 Allen James Rattler, Executor Joshua Bryant Rattler

5/20/24 Joseph Warren Blythe

5/21/24 Margaret Ruby Wachacha, Executor Alvin Wachacha

5/21/24 Aaron Duane Long, Executor Joselyn Winnie Marie Long

5/22/24 Charlene Joletta Crowe, Executor Donna Crowe Morgan

5/24/24 Audena Leigh Measmer, Executor Bobby Lamar Measmer

5/29/24 Rickie Allen Armachain, Executor Alexa Rae Armachain

6/3/24 Nathan Faymer West

6/8/24 Sebastian Edward Hornbuckle

6/11/24 John Lionel Katz

6/14/24 Mildred Taylor

6/16/24 Desma Blanche Chastain

6/18/24 Fredrick Gerald Reed, Executor Janice V. Reed

6/22/24 Jerry Michael Jenkins , Executor Nashley Richelle Jenkins

6/24/24 Joseph Robert Scherer

6/25/24 Valerie Alice Maude Hay

7/4/24 Jennie Mae Salinas, Executor Little Joe Watty

7/9/24 Keri Lynn Brady

7/12/24 Deweese Wolfe

7/20/24 Joyce Alyne Oocumma

7/20/24 Edwina Dean Lambert, Executor Patrick H. Lambert

7/24/24 Martha Marie Cagle

7/25/24 Gregory Alan Panther, Executor ShaShoNi Panther

7/25/24 Rose Marie Rodriquez, Executor Charlie R. McCullough

7/27/24 Bray Jack Smith

7/28/24 Larry Douglas Armachain, Jr.

8/4/24 Edmund Garfield Catolster

8/7/24 David Eugene McCoy

8/8/24 Belinda Lee Taylor

8/9/24 Charles Kalonaheskie, Executor Amy D. Postoak

8/18/24 Dalilah Lynne Pheasant, Executor Jeremiah Pheasant

8/19/24 Mike Daniel Walkingstick

8/21/24 Michael Harold Owle

8/22/24 Roland Carr Crowe

8/22/24 Frank Allen Reed, Executor Karla Smith Reed

8/22/24 James Stacey Kalonaheskie

8/27/24 Ella Charlene Cabe, Executor Charles A. Cabe

8/29/24 William Ray Williamson

8/30/24 Julia Inez Welch

9/1/24 James David Pheasant, Executor Megan Powell

9/2/24 Nancy Lois Lambert

9/4/24 Wanda Darlene Pruitt

9/9/24 Georgenna Lee Arch

9/9/24 Mildred Alyne Dixon

9/13/24 Matthew Lee Smith

9/24/24 Justin Moses Ammons

9/26/24 Christopher Hayes Calhoun

9/28/24 James McKinley Welch