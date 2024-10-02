OBITUARY: James McKinnley Welch

James McKinnley Welch, 81, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Tsali Care Center. James was born Oct. 23, 1942, to the late Simpson and Agnes Wolfe Welch. The oldest of 12, James was a self-made man. He owned and operated his own logging business and made basket splints for the local crafters. James was also a fluent speaker of the Cherokee Language.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Donna Kay West Welch; five siblings, Davis Welch, Jesse James Welch, Frieda Ann Panther, Sam Welch, Thomas Edward Welch; and three grandchildren, Cinda Taylor, Talia Taylor, and Jalee Panther.

He is survived by his six children, Charles Taylor, Kerra Welch Driver (Dooner), Emerson Welch, James Panther, James McKinnley Welch Jr., and Simpson Welch (Mystikal); 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six siblings, Joe Welch (Totsie), Maidena Welch, Charles Adam Welch (Patricia), Sharyn Panther (Patrick), Abraham Welch, Mickey Stanley Welch; a brother of the heart, Alfred Welch (Maybelle); and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 at 12 p.m., at Bethabara Baptist Church with Brothers Dan Conseen and Harley Maney officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Armachain Family Cemetery.