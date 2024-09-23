LETTER: Dr. Bunio encourages vaccinations

Dear Community Members,

I wanted to take a moment to personally share that last week, my wife, Donna Bradley, and I both received our COVID vaccines and plan to receive our flu vaccines in October. It was quick, painless, and it gave us peace of mind as we head into the colder months. Cherokee Hospital and all of North Carolina have seen an increase in COVID infections during the month of September which makes it even more important to get the new COVID vaccine now. I strongly encourage each of you to contact your primary care provider and schedule your vaccinations today. I strongly encourage each of you to contact your primary care provider and schedule your vaccinations today.

Vaccines are particularly important in October as we approach peak flu season, and the risk of respiratory illnesses increases. Both the flu and COVID can spread rapidly in our community, especially as we spend more time indoors. Vaccinations not only protect you, but they also help protect our elders, children, and those with compromised immune systems.

For the flu, the vaccine is formulated each year to target the most prevalent strains, and receiving it early helps ensure you’re protected throughout the entire season. For COVID, the updated vaccines offer protection against new variants, providing an essential boost to our immune systems. Vaccines significantly reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and complications from these viruses.

I understand that some may feel hesitant or think, “I didn’t get sick last year, so maybe I don’t need it.” But each year brings new risks, and getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to safeguard your health and the health of your family. Even if you are healthy, you may unknowingly pass the virus to others who are more vulnerable.

To help make getting your vaccine easier, the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority is teaming up with EBCI Public Health & Human Services Tsalagi Public Health Department to host a drive-thru clinic for flu shots on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new Tsali Care Center Facility located at 267 Tsali Care Way. You don’t even have to get out of your car!

If you have questions or concerns, your primary care team is always here to help. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to your team for guidance or more information.

Sincerely,

Dr. Richard Bunio

Director of Clinical Services

Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority