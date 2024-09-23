112th Annual Cherokee Indian Fair celebrates “The Adventure of the Aniyvwayahi” Theme

Submitted by EBCI Division of Commerce

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The 112th Annual Cherokee Indian Fair is fast approaching, running from Oct. 1-5. This year’s theme, “Adventures of Aniyvwiyahi: The Principal People,” celebrates the remarkable journeys of our ancestors and the ongoing triumphs of the Cherokee people today.

The fair will be held at the historic Cherokee Expo Center (formerly the Old High School Site), located at 1501 Acquoni Rd., Cherokee, NC 28719.

Fair Week Schedule

(For the full schedule, https://visitcherokeenc.com/event/112th-cherokee-indian-fair/)

Monday – Fair Week Stick Off

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Event: Experience traditional stickball games at Unity Field. No carnival rides on Monday – just stickball.

Tuesday – Parade Day

Parade Start: 3 p.m.

Parade Route: The Annual Cherokee Indian Fair Parade begins at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino parking area. The parade will follow 19 South through downtown Cherokee, crossing the bridge, then turning onto 441 North and ending near the Museum of the Cherokee Indian. The parade will disband near the Ginger Lynn Complex.

Fair Gates Open: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Event: The fairgrounds open at 5 p.m. with food vendors, entertainment, and more. Main Stage events begin at 6 p.m.

Wednesday – Children’s Day

Gates Open: 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Event: Stickball games, carnival rides, and activities for all ages. Wristbands for minors are available starting at 10 a.m.. The Little and Jr. Miss Cherokee contests begin at 7 p.m. on the Main Stage.

Thursday – Elder’s Day

Gates: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Events: Catered luncheon for ELDERS ONLY, door prizes, field events, the Senior Miss Cherokee contest, and a traditional fashion show. The Teen Miss and Miss Cherokee contests begins at 7 p.m. on the Main Stage.

Friday – Veterans Day

Gates: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Event: A special day to honor veterans. The fairgrounds offer a platform to recognize their sacrifices and foster community unity. Main stage events start at 4 p.m. with music artist Matt Stillwell followed by the Aniyvwiyahi Analsgisgi Dancers, The Cherokee Gong Show, and The CrÜe (MÖtley CrÜe Cover Band).

Saturday – Community Day

Gates: 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Event: A day of community-led games and stickball matches. Main Stage events start at 6:30 p.m. with performances by Jordan Rainer and Elvie Shane, followed by Grammy® nominees Midland at 9 p.m.

Special Headliner Performance: Midland

Straight from Jimmy Kimmel Live! to the Cherokee Indian Fair main stage, the CIF Committee is excited to welcome Grammy® nominees Midland. Hailing from Dripping Springs, Texas, Midland is known for their hit song “Drinkin’ Problem” and their unique fusion of modern country music with Western nostalgia. Don’t miss their highly anticipated performance at this year’s fair!

Cherokee Indian Fair Admission and Tickets:

Tuesday through Friday: $10 per day

Saturday: $30 (ages 13 and up); $15 (ages 6-12); Free (ages 5 and under)

Tickets are available online. Free Admission: Enrolled members of federally recognized tribes can show their enrollment card for complimentary entry.

Exhibit Hall Daily Schedule:

Tuesday: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Exhibit Entry and Judging:

Exhibit Entry Date: Friday, Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1441 Acquoni Rd., Cherokee, N.C.

Judging (except livestock): Monday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m.to 12 p.m. Not open to the public.

Livestock Entry: Friday, Sept. 27

Livestock Judging: Thursday, Oct. 3. Public viewing is welcome.

Baked Goods Entry and Judging:

Entry: Friday, Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Do not bring baked goods on this date

Judging: Monday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. No items accepted after 12 p.m.

Pick-up baked goods the same day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Entry Pick-Up:

Sunday, Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contacts for Exhibit Hall:

Extension Center: Tammy Jackson, (828) 788-0878; Chumper Walker, (828) 788-2356

Qualla Arts & Crafts: Vicki Cruz, (828) 226-4275

For more information about the 112th Annual Cherokee Indian Fair, visit the official event website at https://visitcherokeenc.com/event/112th-cherokee-indian-fair/