SPEAKING OF FAITH: The Devil made me do it (Part 2 of 2)

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D. (excerpt from “Preacher Spurs”, Christian Faith Publishing, Meadville, Pa., 2022)

Scripture References: 1 Corinthians 10:13, Hebrews 4:15, James 1:12

He’s right about Jesus never being addicted physically to addictive drugs or alcohol, but I know this: God created us, and He knows us much better than we do. Therefore, I NEVER EVER limit the power of our Holy God, creator of the universe! Never!

Hebrews 4:15 says,” For we have not a high priest that cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but one that hath been in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin. He knows.”

And that’s what I told him. After that, I never saw him again. I pray that I will see him in heaven someday.

Many of you have read and heard the temptations of Jesus. I couldn’t relate to any of those. But, as the all-powerful Son of God, Satan knew what tempted Jesus and how He might succumb. And we know that Jesus responded to those temptations using scripture verses that stopped Satan in his tracks. Satan knows our buttons to push, too. The temptations he draws us with are the ones we can have if we want them enough. Satan is the Great Liar. He prowls around just waiting to devour us into sin and away from God. Because we are tempted, Satan also convinces us that we are already guilty of sin. You know that cannot be true. Jesus was tempted by satan, and He did not sin. So, lay that guilt trip in the wastebasket. Everyone is tempted, and being tempted is not a sin; yielding to temptation is a sin.

We know our weaknesses, and quite honestly, sins can be addictive. We like it. Hate to say that, but for some of us, it is true. We need to examine ourselves and seek God’s intervention into our lives to become more Holy. Ask the Spirit to convict us of what sin separates us from His love, blessings, and grace. How? Prayer and reading His word.

Here’s an example. Jesus with His disciples in the Garden while on watch for the enemy that would soon come to take Jesus to ultimately the cross. Matthew 26:41 and Mark 14:38 write about what Jesus said. “Watch and pray, that ye enter not into temptation: the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak”. Luke 22:40 says, “And when he was at the place, he said unto them, Pray that ye enter not into temptation”.

Hey, I don’t know about you, but when I read the same thing in three places about what Jesus said, I tend to think that might be something I should do, too.

There are several other scriptures and passages about temptation. Almost too many to list. Read your bible because the rewards to overcome are great. But, let me leave you with one more scriptural pearl that I love most. I like the incentives. This one is written in James 1:12, “Blessed is the man that endureth temptation; for when he hath been approved, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord promised to them that love him.”

Do you love Jesus? That’s the question. Do you love Him more than your addiction? More than your sin? Do you want to overcome your temptations? You start here, and you start now. Come to the Lord Jesus, believe in Him, and let Him save you from sin, tribulation, and consequences of sin in your life. Let Him throw you a lifeline to grab when temptation comes. Come to Him today, rededicate your life, and give up your sinful habit to Him. He’s here, and He’s ready for you to draw near to Him, and He will draw near to you.

God, I pray this message pricks the heart of those who read it and hear it. May it inspire everyone to engage in prayer and meditate on the fact that we are all human. Temptation and sin are in each of our lives, but we who believe have You, Lord, to save us not only from our sin but are there to lean on when temptation knocks on our lustful minds and wicked hearts. Cleanse us today, make us pure and worthy of becoming a vessel of holiness to pour out our love, gratitude, and glory on You. Amen.