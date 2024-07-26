OBITUARY: Gregory Allan Panther

Gregory Allan Panther, age 58, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at his residence surrounded by his Family. He is the son of Reginald Long and Katherine “Nora” Panther.

He is survived by his daughter, ShaShoni Panther of Cherokee, N.C.; sisters, Gail Panther and Sarita Panther; and many aunts, uncles and other family members also survive.

Greg had many years of service with the Cherokee Boys Club and Cherokee Central Schools. He enjoyed wood carving, art, dancing in pow wows, drumming, drives to Tennessee, and he was a fan of the Carolina Panthers.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Charles Wolfe Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.