Organic Gardening Workshop Series starting Aug. 20

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Calling all green thumb enthusiasts – Register now for the 6-week workshop series “Getting the Most Out of Organic Gardening” with local garden and native plant expert, Adam Bigelow, through Western Carolina University’s Division of Educational Outreach. These workshops will be hosted each Tuesday night on the campus of Western Carolina University from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting Aug. 20 and ending Sept. 24. Workshops will contain field trips to local gardens as well.

As society becomes increasingly aware of the importance of healthy and affordable foods, these workshops are designed for individuals who are interested in making their organic gardens thrive abundantly year after year. Topics discussed will help you to have a successful garden experience, from the ground up. Workshops will cover soil ecology, composting and fertility; garden preparation and seed starting; weeds, pests and disease prevention and control; companion planting, the role of flowers and native plants in attracting beneficial insect allies, and much more. Through a combination of classroom instruction and field trips to local gardens, attendees will gain knowledge and experience in gardening, and be able to use that information to grow a successful organic garden at home.

Early Bird Registration ending Aug. 1 is $120.00 per person and spots are limited. To register visit learn.wcu.edu/nativeplant101 or contact WCU Educational Outreach (828) 227-7397.