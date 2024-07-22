OBITUARY: Joyce Alyne Oocumma (Peggy)

Joyce Alyne Oocumma (Peggy), of the Birdtown Community in Cherokee, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2024 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

Peggy, a dedicated homemaker, was born on Aug. 23, 1949, in Cherokee, N.C. She settled in her hometown and devoted herself to building a remarkable life as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt.

She is preceded in death by her father, William Thomas McCoy; mother, Emily Conseen McCoy; brothers, William McCoy, Richard McCoy, Jay Boy McCoy, and Ray McCoy; sister, Tommie Ruth McCoy; grandson, Thomas; two nieces, Peaches Casso, Deanna R. Smith, and two nephews, Terry McCoy, and Rick McCoy.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Mose Oocumma. Their enduring love and commitment to each other created a beautiful family. She is also survived by her sons, Frank Oocumma (Peaches), Jim Oocumma, and Mike Oocumma; 11 grandkids, Ryanne Oocumma, Jamy Oocumma (Alexa), Faith Panther, Kilyne Oocumma, Carol Schooma (Kyle), Makailah Oocumma, Jadan Welch, Kylee Tramper, Siddalee Thomason, Levi Oocumma, and Russell Perkins; and two great-grandkids, Dylan Oocumma, and Adalyn Roberson. Her devoted siblings also survive her: sisters, Bertha Braddock, Maxine Burgess (Bud), Fran McCoy, Agnes Bradley (Herb), Mildred McCoy, Mary McCoy, and Faye McCoy; brothers Larry Paul McCoy and Albert McCoy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Peggy was an unwavering member of the Bethabara Baptist Church and the Birdtown Community. She loved working on her puzzles, going to Tsali Manor and spending time with her loved ones.

A visitation will be held at Bethabara Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 23 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 at Bethabara Baptist Church with Pastor Max Cochran and Scottie Chekelelee officiating. Burial will follow at Birdtown Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her adored nephews.

Please send your love and prayers to the Oocumma and McCoy family during this difficult time.