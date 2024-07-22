OBITUARY: Edwina Dean Lambert

Edwina Dean Lambert, 55, of Cherokee, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, July 20, 2024, after an extended illness. She was born Aug. 6, 1968, to the late Chief Henry Ray Lambert and Patricia Eldean Sneed Lambert.

Edwina was a devout Christian who read her Bible completely on more than one occasion. She sent out Daily Devotionals to her friends and family. She loved her Church. She was a member of Cherokee Baptist Church and loved her church family. Edwina worked for many years as a supervisor at the casino on the gaming floor. She never married nor had children, but her Furbabies were considered her children and although they were just animals, they provided her with great happiness and comfort in her life.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her eldest sister, Henrietta Irene Lambert, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

She is survived by her mother, Patricia Sneed Lambert of Cherokee who was the person that Edwina adored most in this world. She is also survived by four siblings, Patricia Watkins (Roger) of Cherokee, Deetra Huff (Allen) of Okeechobee Fla., Patrick Lambert (Cyndi) of Cherokee, and Angela Gunter (Frank) of Cherokee; her uncle, Skipper (Rosie); aunts, Louise, Carla, Marietta, and Linda are also surviving her as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family that she loved and adored. She is also survived by her four furbabies: Tess, Sweetie, Raven and her kitty, Shyra.

Edwina was an animal lover and many other furbabies that proceeded her in death were waiting to greet her with licks and kisses when she walked through the gates of heaven.

Everyone who met Edwina loved her, she was beautiful inside and out. Smart, Feisty and a heart of Gold none could compare to Edwina.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday July 23 at 11:30 a.m. at the Cherokee Baptist Church with the Rev. Percy Cunningham officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Lambert Family Cemetery.