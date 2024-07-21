A day in the life: Cherokee Royalty at the Choctaw Indian Fair

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHOCTAW, Miss. – From July 9-14, 2023-24 Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Royalty, including Miss Cherokee Scarlett “Gigage” Guy, Teen Miss Cherokee Kyndra Postoak, Junior Miss Cherokee Kennedy Moore, and Little Miss Cherokee Rhiannon Postoak, along with their chaperones and EBCI Pageant Board members Lisa Penick and Natalie Grant, travelled to Choctaw, Miss., to attend the 74th Annual Choctaw Indian Fair.

EBCI Royalty received a warm welcome from the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI), being recognizing as visiting dignitaries at the opening ceremony of the fair. During the ceremony, EBCI Royalty presented the 2023-24 Choctaw Indian Princess Nalani LuzMaria Thompson and MBCI Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben with gifts on behalf of the EBCI in a gesture of goodwill between the Tribal Nations.

The Royalty then enjoyed the 69th Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant, resulting in the crowning of the 2024-25 Choctaw Indian Princess Leilani Elyse Allen.

The fair was packed with Choctaw cultural traditions including artisan vendors, informational booths in the Chahta Immi Cultural Center, traditional sporting and hunting activities in the Tushka Village, Choctaw social dancing, and the World Series Stickball men and women’s tournaments.

“My favorite part was beating my sister [Kyndra] in the Chunkey tournament at Tushka Village,” Little Miss Cherokee Rhiannon Postoak said.

EBCI Royalty participated in Choctaw social dancing, namely the Stealing Partners dance. At Choctaw social dancing, the Royalty had the opportunity to introduce themselves in Cherokee language.

“It is always important to learn about other Tribes. This being a ‘sister’ Tribe to us makes it more important for us to have a good relationship and work together,” Teen Miss Cherokee Kyndra Postoak said. “My favorite part was getting to know other princesses and seeing and hearing Choctaw language and culture in everything throughout the fair. We have so many similarities, but there are always subtle differences as well.”

“Knowing your neighbors is important,” Little Miss Cherokee added.

Miss Cherokee Scarlett “Gigage” Guy described the fair as one of her best experiences as Miss Cherokee, noting the hospitality and cultural sharing throughout the event. “Attending the Choctaw Indian Fair has been one of my favorite events so far during my reign as Miss Cherokee. The theme of the fair was ‘The Choctaw Spirit Lives On’, which was exemplified by cultural and historical events held throughout the fair such as the stickball tournaments, the Choctaw Indian Princess pageant, traditional dance demonstrations, and much more,” she said.

“It was exciting to learn so much about another Indigenous people’s culture, especially a southeastern tribe that shares similarities to our own Cherokee culture. I am grateful to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians for their hospitality and to Choctaw Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben and 2023-24 Choctaw Indian Princess Nalani for being so kind and welcoming, and congratulations to the new Choctaw Indian Princess Leilani Allen!”

Jr. Miss Cherokee Kennedy Moore expressed her appreciation for the unique opportunity to attend the fair as an ambassador of the EBCI. “For years I have been told about how the Choctaw Indian Fair was an event that my family needed to attend. Thankfully this year we were able to do that. I must say it is definitely an event one should experience. Their fair is so rich in their culture, from their language being spoken constantly, the vendors selling their beadwork and other crafts, the daily events they had for visitors to learn more about their tribe, and the stickball games every night,” she said.

“I am thankful for the hospitality shown to us during our visit and proud to be a small part of our continued connection with the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.”

Several other members of the EBCI participated in various events at the fair, including the Iron Warrior lifting competition, cornhole tournaments, the World Series Stickball men’s championship, and more.

EBCI Royalty cordially invited Princess Leilani Allen, Tribal Chief Ben, and other members of the MBCI to attend the 112th Cherokee Indian Fair in October.