BGN vote on Kuwohi name restoration could be coming soon

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – An application to restore the name of Clingman’s Dome, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, to its original Cherokee name, Kuwohi (mulberry place), was sent to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) in February. Officials say a vote could be coming soon.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Geological Survey told the One Feather, “The name change proposal is still pending before the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN). All parties, with the exception of the Sevier County (Tenn.) government, have provided their recommendations to the BGN. The BGN reminded the county again last week that their input is requested. The BGN continues to meet monthly, so once the proposal has completed the necessary steps it can be presented to the BGN for a vote, hopefully in the near future.”

Lavita Hill and Mary “Missy” Crowe, both members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), started this effort in 2022 and have gotten widespread support for the initiative.

Hill told the One Feather on Thursday, July 18, 2024, “We are so proud to have pulled together support from all across the political spectrum for the Kuwohi name restoration. This was never about attacking Thomas Clingman. Rather, we have strong Clingman family support. This was always about recognizing the historical significance of Kuwohi to the Cherokee people.”

She added, “We are hopeful the Board has seen the merit in our application which contained more than 150 pages of supporting documentation and will ultimately vote to restore Kuwohi within the near future.”

The Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) of the EBCI passed Res. No. 72 (2024) unanimously during its regular session on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 that approved the submittal of an application on behalf of the Tribe to restore the name.

The application to BGN was filed by Hill and Crowe on behalf of Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks and Dinilawigi on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Res. No. 72 speaks to the support for the name restoration regionally stating, “…community support for the restoration of the Kuwohi name has been overwhelming, including formal support from multiple local governments, including the counties of: Buncombe, Haywood, Jackson, Macon, Swain, Graham, Clay, and Cherokee, and the towns of Asheville, Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Fontana Dam, Lake Santeetlah, Robbinsville, Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley, Waynesville, Dillsboro, Sylva, Webster, the Village of Forrest Hills, Franklin, Highlands, and Bryson City in western North Carolina, and the counties of Knox and Cambel in eastern Tennessee.”

In 2023, Hill and Crowe were recognized for their efforts by the Tennessee General Assembly with the passage of Bill H.J. 452. That legislation, submitted by State Rep. Justin Jones (D-District 52), stated, “Ms. Crowe and Ms. Hill are testaments to the power of dedication and determination, and their laudable mission deserves to be acknowledges; now, therefore, be it resolved by the House of Representatives of the One Hundred Thirteenth General Assembly of the State of Tennessee, the Senate concurring, that we honor and commend Mary Crowe and Lavita Hill on their efforts to restore the traditional Cherokee name of ‘Kuwohi’ to Clingman’s Dome in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

That legislation passed 92-0 in the Tennessee House of Representatives on March 20, 2023, and it passed 31-0 in the Tennessee Senate on March 30, 2023. Gov. Lee signed it on April 11, 2023.

Dinilawigi passed legislation on July 14, 2022 which officially lent support from the EBCI for the name restoration effort. That legislation, submitted by Crowe and Hill, describes the area, “Kuwohi or ‘mulberry place’, is the highest point in our area and has significance to us as Cherokee as it was visited by medicine people who prayed and sought guidance from the Creator regarding important matters facing our people, and then returned to our towns to give guidance and advice.”