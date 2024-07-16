FISHING: Tim Hill Memorial tournament draws over 400 anglers

CHEROKEE, N.C. – A total of 407 anglers registered for the Tim Hill Memorial Fish Tournament held in Cherokee, N.C. on July 13-14. Brad Leonhardt, of Hickory, N.C., and Zachary Ferrini, of Huntersville, N.C., were the top winners with each catching a gray-tagged fish worth $500 each.

The tournament was hosted by the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Natural Resources department.

A total of 237 tagged fish were released with 95 tags being turned in including the following: 78 red at $25; $11 green at $50; 4 orange at $100; 2 gray at $500; and no one caught the white tagged fish worth $1,000.

A total of $3,900 in cash prizes was distributed.

The final tagged fish tournament of the season in Cherokee is the Qualla Country Fish Tournament set for Aug. 24-25 with $20,000 in cash prizes. The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m. The tournament registration fee is $15. The tournament is open to everyone, and a valid fishing permit covering both tournament days is required. Info: www.fishcherokee.com