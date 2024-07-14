OBITUARY: Deweese Wolfe

Deweese Wolfe, 81, of the Big Cove Community, went home to be with the Lord Friday, July 12, 2024. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Amble and Eva Queen Wolfe and husband of the late Elsie Taylor Wolfe.

He was an enrolled member and fluent speaker of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Alicia Wolfe; and his son, Wade Wolfe; sister, Jane Wolfe; brothers Jackson Wolfe and Jonah Wolfe.

He is survived by his son, June Wolfe; daughter, Eliza Reed and husband Doug; five grandchildren, Wade, Dorian, Rabekka, Cavan, Aaliyah; one great grandson, Jasiah; seven siblings, Jimmy, Stacy, Noah, Nancy, Jasper, Frances, Abel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 15 at Acquoni Baptist Chapel. Rev. Dewayne Kirkland will officiate with burial in the Wolfe Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at the church and also for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Pallbearers will be Wade Wolfe, Cavan Reed, Kenny Davis, Kensen Davis, John Teesateskie, and Sam Wolfe.