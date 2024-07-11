OBITUARY: Keri Lynn Brady

Keri Lynn Brady, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at her residence in Tennessee. She is the daughter of Blanche Vickers and the late Robert Brady Sr.

Keri is survived by her brothers, Robert Brady Jr., Frank James, Rocky Eugene, William Joseph; sister, Carma Lita Brady; nephews, John Andy Brady (Ashley), Dakota Brady (Ashley), John Casey Brady; other numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Michelle Upton, Dale Upton, James Chapman; and also, Keri’s little hearts, Avianna and Ameera.

In addition to her father, Keri is preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Edward; and nephew, Wade Brady.

Keri was a very good-hearted person and generous to a fault. She was good to all but, also didn’t like for anyone to be hateful with her. I will miss her very much. She was very much loved by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, on Saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.