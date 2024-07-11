112th Cherokee Indian Fair: “Adventures of Aniyvwiyah ‘The Principal People'” to be held Oct. 1-5 October 1-5

Submitted by Office of Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief)

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The 112th Cherokee Indian Fair, a cherished tradition celebrating the rich heritage and culture of the Cherokee people, will be held from Oct. 1-5 at the Qualla Expo Center (old High School Site). This year’s theme, “Adventures of Aniyvwiyah ‘The Principal People,’” aims to bring awareness and knowledge of the numerous adventures our ancestors endured and the triumphs we continue to achieve today. The winner of the theme contest is Shoshoni West, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Special Headliner Performance: On Saturday night, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m., the Cherokee Indian Fair is proud to present a special performance by Double Grammy® nominees, Midland. Hailing from Dripping Springs, Texas, Midland has redefined modern Country music with their unique blend of Western plains nostalgia and Bakersfield juke joint vibes. Known for their twice platinum hit “Drinkin’ Problem” and critically acclaimed albums like “Let It Roll”, Midland has garnered acclaim from Entertainment Weekly, GQ, Rolling Stone Country, NPR, and more.

Midland, consisting of lead singer/guitarist Mark Wystrach, bassist/vocalist Cameron Duddy, and lead guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson, emerged from the storied Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas. Their music resonates with classic country fans and hipsters alike, reviving thick harmonies, sad melodies, tart lyrics, and steel guitar. With sold-out shows at venues like the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show and iconic performances at venues such as Billy Bob’s in Ft. Worth, Midland continues to captivate audiences nationwide.

The fair will also feature a variety of exhibits, entertainment, traditional foods, crafts, competitions, and the annual parade through downtown Cherokee. Ticket information is forthcoming.