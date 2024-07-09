OBITUARY: Jennie Mae Watty Salinas

Jennie Mae Watty Salinas, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2024. She is the daughter of the late Johnny Watty and Edith (Swayney) Wachacha.

Jennie is survived by one sister, Judy Goldsmith of Asheville, N.C.; two brothers, Michael Watty and Little Joe Watty, both of Cherokee, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she claimed as all her kids.

In addition to her parents, Jennie is also preceded in death by her brothers, Quincy “Duke” Watty and John Henry Watty; and sisters, Nancy Watty Garcia, Annabelle Watty and Sarah Lee Swayney.

Jennie Mae never let anyone go hungry nor homeless. She always welcomed everyone into her home. She was a happy-go-lucky person. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 10 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home at 2 p.m.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.