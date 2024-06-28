Strict enforcement of Cherokee Sign Ordinance to begin

Submitted by EBCI Project Management & Planning Office

Attention all Cherokee Merchants:

In the June 25 session of Tribal Business Committee, the vote was taken to begin strict enforcement of the Sign Ordinance, Chapter 136, Article II, and Article III. Please be advised that it is the responsibility of the Business Owner/Operator to know the ordinances that pertain to them and their business. You may pick up a copy of the ordinance at the Tribe’s Legal Office or at the Project Management & Planning Office.

As a courtesy to all the business owners, hand delivered letters will be distributed beginning on Monday, July 1. You may also review the ordinance online at municode, https://library.municode.com/tribes_and_tribal_nations/eastern_band_of_cherokee_indians/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=THCHCO_CH136SIBI_ARTIISI.

Kim Deas, in the Planning Office, will be administering the ordinance at the direction and authority of the Business Committee. You may reach Mrs. Deas, and/or send official requests by email to kimdeas@ebci-nsn.gov.

If for some unknown reason you do not receive a copy of this letter, it is still the Business’s responsibility to obtain a copy and comply with it.

All streetscapes and sidewalks must be in compliance by July 3.