OBITUARY: Joseph (Joe) Robert Scherer

Joseph (Joe) Robert Scherer, age 41, born July 9, 1982 in St. Louis, Mo., passed away peacefully on June 24, 2024 at his home in St. Clair Shores, Mich.

Joe is survived by his mother, Cis (nee Standley) Moore; his stepfather, Michael Steven Moore, of Fenton, Mo.; father, Robert Eugene Scherer Jr. of Bonne Terre, Mo.; his sister, Stephanie (nee Scherer) Meadors; brother-in-law, Lee Meadors; and nephew, Austin Meadors of Phoenix, Ariz. Also surviving is his grandfather, Gerald Thomas Standley of Cherokee, N.C.; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary (Arneach) Standley of Cherokee, N.C., and Harriet (Coons) Scherer and Robert Eugene Scherer, Sr., of Mehlville, Mo.

Joe was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and grandson, and also ‘the tallest’. Joe was a dear friend touching many lives.

He was a graduate of Fox High School (2001) in Arnold, Mo., where he was known for his quick wit, charm and ability to light up any room. He had a remarkable gift for sales and could effortlessly sell ice to an Eskimo – a testament to his charismatic personality. Described as an amazing, caring and gentle soul, Joe cherished his family above all else. His tall stature and handsome appearance landed him on the cover of several romance novels, matched by his generous spirit and infectious laughter.

He adored his pets, Loki and Arya, finding joy in their companionship. He also enjoyed cooking and spending time outdoors, particularly at the beach, where he found the most peace.

Joe was also member of the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) in Cherokee, N.C., where he will be laid to rest alongside his Grandma Mary.

A graveside service will be held in Cherokee, N.C., at the family cemetery on Hoot Owl Cove Road, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3.

Joe’s giving and compassionate spirit often found him searching out homeless individuals to provide something that might make their lives easier.

Memorial contributions may be made to Detroit Rescue Mission or Covenant House Michigan.

Local arrangements are by Grace Memorial, Clinton Twp. www.gracemem.com