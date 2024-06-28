FAQs on the EBCI Tribal Member Portal

Submitted by EBCI Office of Information Technology

How Do I Apply for Services?

To apply for services, you must first register an account on the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Member Portal at www.ebci.com or Home (ebci.gov). This portal provides a secure, convenient, and personalized way for enrolled EBCI members to interact with the EBCI government and tribal programs. Through the Member Portal, you can access information, request services, and track the status of your service requests. Additionally, the portal offers financial updates regarding the tribe and gives tribal officials and programs deeper insights into the needs of our community.

Does Registering on the Portal Automatically Sign Me Up for Services?

No, creating a profile on the portal gives you access to the online system where you can apply for various services like education, housing, and infrastructure. After registering, you still need to submit applications for the specific services you are seeking.

Do I Need to Register My Children Under 18 Separately?

Yes, it is recommended to register your children separately. This helps the EBCI keep current addresses and gather important data to target applications and future programs, such as GenWell, Per Capita announcements, education assistance, and job training. Please note that each child must have a unique email address that is not already in use within the system, including your own.

Is the Information Provided for Myself or My Child Protected?

Yes, the Member Portal is a secure database used exclusively by EBCI departments to better assist our members. This digital system replaces multiple paper applications across departments, ensuring that your information is current, easily accessible, and protected.

Who is Eligible for EBCI Services?

Enrolled members of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians (EBCI) are eligible to access several types of services. Please note that the eligibility and availability of services may vary by program, and some services may not be offered based on the members location.

Who Can I Contact for Questions About Member Portal Registration?

If you have any questions about registering for the Member Portal or to update email address on file, please contact:

For technical assistance, contact the Office of Information Technology: