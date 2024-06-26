OBITUARY: Jerry Michael “Mike” Jenkins

Jerry Michael “Mike” Jenkins, 53, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 22, 2024. A native of Swain County and an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, he was the son of the late Selma Geraldine Lambert and Raymond Jenkins.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Selma Lambert, Raymond Jenkins, Ross Jenkins, Raymond F. Jenkins, and James Nix. He is survived by his children, Derrick Jenkins, Corey Jenkins, Alisha Buchanan, Justin Buchanan (Kelsey), and Brandon Buchanan. He is also survived by his two brothers, Emmett Jenkins (Tonya) and Richard Jenkins (Vicky), and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 at Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City, N.C. . The funeral will be immediately following the visitation. The burial will be held as a private burial for family only. The family would like to extend a special thank you for all the calls and messages regarding the passing of our loved one. Pallbearers will be Jason McCoy, Derrick Jenkins, Corey Jenkins, Justin Buchanan, Jaron Bradley, and Will Locust. The Reverend Scottie Chekelelee will officiate the services.