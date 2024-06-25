Teen drowns in Oconaluftee River

National Park Service release

At approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, June 24, Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers and Cherokee Search and Rescue responded to a report that a teenager didn’t resurface after he lost his footing in the Oconaluftee River behind the Mountain Farm Museum in Cherokee, N.C. Responders trained in swiftwater rescue recovered the body of a 16-year-old male around 6:30 p.m. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Cherokee Fire and Rescue, Cherokee Police Department, Smokies Life employees and National Park Service staff and volunteers responded to and helped with the incident.

No additional details about the incident are available at this time.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials state, “Water recreation is not recommended in Great Smoky Mountains National Park due to numerous hazards and dangers. When recreating in the outdoors, always use caution around any swift moving water. There are no lifeguards in the park and help can often be hours away. It is important to understand water safety in and around the tempting water of the Smokies.”

They urge the following: