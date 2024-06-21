Cherokee Bottled Water launches special edition canned water

Submitted by EBCI Division of Commerce

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Division of Commerce has announced the launch of a special edition of Cherokee Bottled Water in a new, eco-friendly can form, called Cherokee Water ᏣᎳᎩ ᎠᎹ just in time for summer.

EBCI Division of Commerce officials noted, “This exciting initiative underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and highlights the significance of sustainable practices within our community. As proud stewards of the environment, the EBCI has long recognized the importance of protecting our natural resources. The eventual shift from plastic bottles to recyclable aluminum cans is a significant step in reducing our environmental footprint and promoting sustainability. Aluminum cans are not only more recyclable, but also reduce waste and energy consumption, aligning perfectly with our values of environmental preservation and respect for nature.”

The first recipients of this special edition canned water were the 19 Remember the Removal Riders who retraced the northern route of the Trail of Tears to Tahlequah, Okla.

“We are thrilled to introduce this special edition of Cherokee Water ᏣᎳᎩ ᎠᎹ, which reflects our deep commitment to environmental awareness, protection, and sustainable practices,” said Sean Ross, Secretary of the EBCI Division of Commerce. “Our community has always been dedicated to protecting our land and resources, and this initiative is a testament to that enduring commitment. Providing our Remember the Removal Riders with this new product is a symbolic and practical way to honor their journey and our shared heritage.”