OBITUARY: Fredrick Gerald Reed Sr.

Fredrick Gerald Reed Sr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in the comfort of his home in Cherokee, N.C., with his wife, kids, and family by his side.

Born on Jan. 21, 1951, Freddy’s life was a testament to his love, laughter, and dedication to his family and Native American heritage.

He is preceded in death by his father, Wilson Hunter Reed; mother, Dell Reed; brothers, Charlie Reed, Tommy Reed, Mike Reed, and Alan Reed; son, Michael Reed; and granddaughter, Brittney Reed.

Freddy is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Janice Viola (Myers) Reed; sons, Fredrick Gerald Reed Jr. and Maddox Reed; five daughters, Janet Metcalf (Mark), Addie Reed, Terri Bohanan (Doug), Kristina Reed, and Cecilia Mendoza; sisters, Bonnie Woodby and Florance Reed; 19 grandkids, Derrick Metcalf (Ali), Katlin Ault (Nate), Frances Reed, Brandon Sparks, Roxanna Gomez, Trevor Reed (Courtney), Alexis Bohanan,, Xavier Bohanan (Tonya), Brooke Goans (Steven), Michael Reed Jr., Joseph Reed, Cheyenne Reed, Desiree Stinnett (Dustin), Chelsea Henry, Mickala Carver (Corey), Michael H. Reed Jr, Savannah Reed, Lela Crowe, and Izzy Crowe; 18 great-grandkids, Caysen Metcalf, Trey Reed, Tenleigh Reed, Titus Reed, Emma Cline, Leilani Bohanan, Xander Bohanan, Langston Bohanan, Ryder Goans, Braylan Goans, Ayden Henry, Liam Shumate, Emersyn Raybern, Scarlett Satterfield, Emberlee Stinnett, Noah Boone, Merrick Carver, Evaliza Carver Mateo Reid, and Ezekiel Mendoza; and loving friends, Larry and Melba Haigler and Tina Crowe.

A visitation will be held in the Reed home beginning Wednesday, June 19 at 4 p.m. Freddy will remain in the home until the hour of service on Friday, June 21 at 11 a.m. with Ben Reed officiating. Burial will be in the Reed Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among Family and Friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.