EBCI Division of Commerce announces temporary closure and major upgrades to downtown Splash Pad

Submitted by EBCI Division of Commerce

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Division of Commerce has announced an exciting project aimed at revitalizing the popular splash pad area concept in downtown Cherokee, N.C. Beginning at the end of July, the area around the drained fountain and splash pad will be temporarily closed as we begin a comprehensive construction project to upgrade infrastructure elements and completely replace the current systems.

“We are committed to enhancing the amenities in our business district and providing an enjoyable experience for our community members as well as our visitors,” said Sean Ross, Secretary of Commerce of the EBCI. “The new splash pad and mist park will be a wonderful addition to downtown Cherokee, and we look forward to unveiling it to the public.”

This significant enhancement project will transform the splash pad into a solar-powered, state-of-the-art water recreational area. This new system will provide a safer, more sustainable, and enjoyable experience for families and visitors. The upgraded splash pad will feature modern water misting equipment, improved safety features, and an aesthetically pleasing design incorporating our Cherokee Syllabary that complements the “Horseshoe” area in downtown Cherokee.

Construction is tentatively set to be completed by September 2024. EBCI Commerce officials noted, “We understand that this temporary disruption may cause some visitor inconvenience, but we are confident that the new and improved areas will be worth the wait. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we work to bring these exciting improvements to downtown Cherokee. Updates on the progress of this particular project and many others will be provided regularly on our website and social media channels.”