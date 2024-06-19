EBCI Division of Commerce announces Primary Trailhead shift and enhancements for Soco Falls

Submitted by EBCI Division of Commerce

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Division of Commerce has announced a Primary Trailhead shift for Soco Falls, one of Cherokee’s most visited natural attractions. The current trailhead, situated at 7708 Wolfetown Road, will be relocated to a safer and more accessible location at 9012 Wolfetown Road. The new location is at the turnoff zone located just at the top of Soco Mountain.

Soco Falls, which attracts over 100,000 visitors each year, will feature an upgraded hiking experience thanks to this strategic shift. The new primary trailhead will not only address safety concerns posed by the current location’s hazardous curve but will also introduce several new amenities for visitors.

Key features of the new trailhead at 9012 Wolfetown Road will include:

– A Beautifully Designed Hiking Trail: Offering a scenic and enjoyable path to the falls.

– Observation Deck at the top of the trailhead: Showcasing an unbelievable view of the mountain range with plenty of room for friends and family “selfie” shots.

– Waterfall Overlook: A designated area for stunning views of Soco Falls from above.

– View Area at the Base of the Falls: Allowing visitors to experience the majestic beauty of Soco Falls up close and personal.

“We are thrilled to enhance the visitor experience at Soco Falls with this Primary Trailhead shift,” said Sean Ross, secretary of the EBCI Division of Commerce. “These improvements are designed to ensure safety and offer a more enjoyable and comprehensive experience for all who visit. We are committed to preserving the natural beauty of Soco Falls while making it more accessible and visitor-friendly.”

Construction on the new trailhead is slated to begin soon, with the goal of completing the project by the fall.

EBCI Commerce officials noted, “During this period, we appreciate the public’s patience and encourage visitors to stay updated through our website and social media channels for the latest information and alternative hiking suggestions.”