CPF grants awarded to EBCI Commerce Division departments

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Three departments under the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Commerce Division have received grants from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.

The EBCI Destination Marketing Department has received a substantial grant award from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation in the sum of $947,560. The award was placed into resolution for Dinilawigi (Tribal Council), whereas a quorum authorized the marketing team to accept the funding on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The grant will be utilized in the Fiscal Year 2024. The funds from the generous contribution from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation will go towards the execution of economic development initiatives, inclusive of tourism and cultural education, as well as the branding, advertising and overall marketing for the tribe as well as the Greater Cherokee Tourism Council, with the intent to drive destination visitation to the Qualla Boundary.

The EBCI Economic Development department has received a grant award from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation in the sum of $20,000. The award was placed into resolution for Dinilawigi, whereas a quorum authorized the marketing team to accept the funding. The grant will be utilized in the Fiscal Year 2024. The funds from the generous contribution from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation will go towards increasing local revenue by enticing new visitors with a broad variety of food truck options. There will be a food truck boot camp to entice people to purchase and successfully run a food truck business in Cherokee, N.C.

The EBCI Destination Marketing department has received a grant award from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation in the sum of $38,000. The award was placed into resolution for Dinilawigi, whereas a quorum authorized the marketing team to accept the funding. The grant will be utilized in the Fiscal Year 2024/25. The funds from the generous contribution from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation will go towards the execution of economic development initiatives, inclusive of tourism and cultural education, as well as working with culture partners, staff, and contractors to increase the economic development activities to generate tourism by partnering with GCTC on a town event in October 2024.