Cherokee Historical Association and the Center for Cultural Preservation to host Cherokee cultural event and film screening

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee Historical Association has partnered with the Center for Cultural Preservation to screen “Nature’s Wisdom Thru Native Eyes”, by award winning documentary filmmaker David Weintraub. In addition to the film screening, the event will feature an art market, dance demonstrations by Oconaluftee Indian Village staff, and a question-and-answer session with special guests. The event will take place at Mountainside Theatre in Cherokee, N.C. on Monday, Aug. 19 and will serve as a fundraiser for both organizations.

Filmmaker and Executive Director of the Center for Cultural Preservation David Weintraub says, “What made the making of Nature’s Wisdom such a fulfilling experience for me was to work with Cherokee elders and understand how connected the tribe is with the natural world. Hearing the stories, watching the cultivating of rivercane being transformed into beautiful baskets, and hearing about the use of healing plants, changed the way I see nature. For many of us, nature is ‘outside.’ For Native people, it is everything. I hope this film is as transformative for viewers as it was for me in making it.”

Locals will recognize several prominent Cherokee community members in the film including Lloyd Arneach Sr., Kathi Littlejohn, and Davy Arch.

Cherokee Historical Association Operations Director Lance Culpepper, says “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Center for Cultural Preservation to bring this film to our community. We also think it’s fitting to host this event outside at our beautiful Mountainside Theatre.”

The film screening will take place on Aug. 19, with a weather date of Aug. 20. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at CherokeeHistorical.org or by calling (828) 497-2111.