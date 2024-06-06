CCS School Board holds meeting on May 14

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) School Board met on the evening of May 14 at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort. The meeting was called to order at 3:33 p.m. by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Members and staff present included: Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Tsisgwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; Dr. Jo Ray, CCS Human Resources director; Dr. Beverly Payne, associate superintendent; Ashley Leonard, attorney; and Michael Stamper, Dinilawgi (Tribal Council) representative.

Opening prayer was led by Girty.

Minutes from the meeting held on May 6 were approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Stamper. Minutes from a closed meeting on April 15 were approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert.

The agenda was approved as amended with an invoice added for bowling for the CCS musical theater students under new business.

CCS finance director Howard Wahnetah provided a financial report of the school board budget, noting that the board was only about halfway for the targeted spending of 91.6 percent in May. Cherokee Boys Club Finance Director Rhonica Via shared a financial report for the overall CCS budget, noting a large expense from the IT department for laptops, which is a purchase that does not happen yearly.

In good news, Girty shared that through the Achieve 3000 literacy program, Cherokee Middle School students are showing significant growth in their reading skills, and Cherokee High School reading skills are growing as well. Reed-Cooper applauded the growth and noted that the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Facebook page has been a great way to share achievements and opportunities with parents and the community.

The consent agenda was approved as amended with a move to pull resolutions 24-234 (REDACTED is approved to work Cultural Summer School ‘24. S/he is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources and 24-248 (REDACTED is approved to work Cultural Summer School ‘24. S/he is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources) by Thompson, and a move to pull resolution 24-244 (REDACTED is approved to work Cultural Summer School ‘24. S/he is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources) by Swimmer.

In an effort to protect confidential personnel information, the School Board has moved to redact names from approved positions on the consent agenda, as the individuals are still onboarding. The following resolutions were approved from the consent agenda:

24-216 through 24-220: Five positions approved to work at Academic Summer School '24 in Nutrition Services. All are returning workers with completed background checks, drug tests, and fingerprint checks on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-221 (REDACTED) is approved to work STEAM CAMP '24. She is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-222 through 24-225: Four positions approved to work Cultural Summer School '24. All are returning workers with completed background checks, drug tests, and fingerprint checks on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-226 through 24-233: Eight positions approved to work Cultural Summer School '24. All are returning workers with completed background checks, drug tests, and fingerprint checks on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-235 through 24-241: Seven positions approved to work Cultural Summer School '24. All are returning workers with completed background checks, drug tests, and fingerprint checks on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-242 through 24-247: Six positions approved to work Cultural Summer School '24. All are returning workers with completed background checks, drug tests, and fingerprint checks on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-249 through 24-255: Seven positions approved to work Cultural Summer School '24. All are returning workers with completed background checks, drug tests, and fingerprint checks on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-256 (REDACTED) is approved to work ESY Summer School '24. S/he is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-257 (REDACTED) is approved to work ESY Summer School '24. S/he is not a returning worker and needs a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources.  

In unfinished business, the board requested that there be a second reading for Policy 7490-Classified Personnel: Suspension and Dismissal at the June 17 meeting with language removed from the policy and a matrix with level of offenses.

In new business, the board voted to approve two updated job descriptions for the positions of School Counselor and Cultural Facilitator. The board also voted to sponsor end-of-the-year CCS staff awards.

The board voted to renew Achieve 3000 for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board entered closed session to discuss the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) documentation for CCS.

In other announcements, Driver shared that she spoke with Cherokee Senior Citizens program director Monica Wildcatt about purchasing Pendleton blankets for retirees. The board voted to purchase 48 blankets from discretionary funds, which would cover retiree gifts for a few years.

Rep. Stamper formally requested that the Tribal Council Awards be held at CCS next year. Girty agreed and noted that they would mark off parking for everyone.

The board entered closed session at 4:39 p.m. and exited at 5:27 p.m., adjourning at 5:29 p.m.