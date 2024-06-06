CCS School Board holds meeting on June 3

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) School Board met on the evening of June 3 in Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort. The meeting was called to order at 4:44 p.m. by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Tsisgwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; Dr. Jo Ray, CCS Human Resources director; and Michael Stamper, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) representative.

Dr. Beverly Payne, associate superintendent, had an excused absence.

Swimmer led the opening prayer.

The meeting minutes from May 14 were approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Stamper.

The agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer.

In good news, Thompson congratulated Girty on making it through her first year as CCS superintendent. Hyatt shared a compliment from her mother expressing that she appreciated the end-of-the-year CCS events, especially the Baccalaureate and Commencement Ceremony, highlighting the speakers at both events as inspirational and motivational. Girty also shared that she was impressed with the Baccalaureate, as well as the speeches, attendance, and joy at graduation.

The consent agenda was approved as amended, pulling resolution 24-277 (REDACTED is approved as the Principal for the Cherokee Middle School. He is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources) for further discussion at the next meeting.

In an effort to protect confidential personnel information, the School Board has moved to redact names from approved positions on the consent agenda, as the individuals are still onboarding. Resolution 24-276 is purposefully unredacted: Lynn Catt is approved as an Assistant Principal for the Cherokee Elementary School. The following resolutions were approved from the consent agenda:

24-262 (REDACTED) is approved for an increase to the Level 5 pay scale at her current step effective May 2, 2024 due to obtaining a Master of Science in Human Services. 24-267 (REDACTED) is approved as the Cherokee Elementary School Teacher Assistant for the 2024-2025 School year . She is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-268 (REDACTED) is approved as the Cherokee Elementary School Teacher Assistant for the 2024-2025 School year . She is not a returning worker and needs a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-269 (REDACTED) is approved as the Cherokee Elementary School Teacher for the 2024-2025 School year . She is not a returning worker and needs a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-270 (REDACTED) is approved as the Cherokee Elementary School Teacher for the 2024-2025 School year. She is not a returning worker and needs a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-271 (REDACTED) is approved for an increase to the Level 5 pay scale at her current step effective May 23, 2024 due to obtaining a Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction. 24-272 (REDACTED) is approved as the Cherokee Middle School Teacher for the 2024-2025 School year. S/he is not a returning worker and needs a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-273 (REDACTED) is approved to work ESY ‘24, June 17-27, 2024 . S/he is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-274 (REDACTED) is approved to work ESY ‘24, June 24-27, 2024 . S/he is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-275 (REDACTED) is approved as the Cherokee Elementary School Teacher Assistant for the 2024-2025 School year. She is not a returning worker and needs a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources. 24-276 Lynn Catt is approved as an Assistant Principal for the Cherokee Elementary School. She is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources.

The meeting adjourned at 5:14 p.m. with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Stamper. The next meeting will be held on June 17 in the Central Office Board Room.