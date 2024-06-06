Bingo could be coming back to Cherokee

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee Tribal Bingo closed in 2020 due to COVID-19, and it never re-opened. Now, officials of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) are looking to start the operation again.

Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) passed legislation during its regular session on Thursday, June 6 which instructs the Tribal Bingo Enterprise (TBE) “to perform the necessary due diligence to determine the steps necessary and the costs associated with bringing back Bingo to Cherokee and other tribal trust lands for the enjoyment of the community and the public”.

The legislation passed 11-0 with Tutiyi (Snowbird) – Tsalagi Gadugi (Cherokee Co.) Rep. Adam Wachacha absent.

The legislation also instructs the TBE “to determine whether adding other Class II gaming activities and machines at Bingo locations is legally and financially sound”.

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks commented, “It may not be a 24-7 operation. It may be limited. I think there’s opportunity that we need to try to capture additional market share. There’s a lot of elders, they want their Bingo back. We need to try to figure this out.”

The legislation originally stated it was submitted by Ugvwiyuhi Hicks, but he asked for an amendment, which was passed, that it state the legislation was submitted by Executive Committee and Dinilawigi.