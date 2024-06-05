OBITUARY: Nathan Faymer West

Nathan Faymer West, age 70, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2024. He is the son of the late Alfred West and Geneva Wolfe West.

Also preceding are his brothers, Alfred West, Jr. and Villereal West; sisters, Shirley Welch, Vivian Solis, Inell West; and nephew, Nate Garcia.

Nathan is survived by his children, Gatlin West, Lorinda Mattingly, Anthony West, Tamera Kalonaheskie and Companion, Tina Burton; grandchildren, Ronald Collins-West, Santana Gilley, Samantha Mattingly, Soloman West, Justiana West, Loki West, Kymani reed and Brayden Buchanan. Great-Grandchildren, Mercedes McGuire, and Levi Gilley; brothers, Angelo West (Kelly) and Gator West; sisters, Oneva Garcia, Gloria Hyatt, and Lavinia Hicks (David); aunt, Eloise James of California; and many nieces and nephews.

Nathan was an avid Carolina Tar Heels and Carolina Panthers fan, he also loved to watch Nascar. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 7 at Straight Fork Church, beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Harley Maney officiating. Burial will be in the Wolfe Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alfred Welch, Jeremy Hyatt, Joseph Solis, Travis Hicks, Damian Solis, Lupe Solis, and Soloman West. Honorary Pallbearers are Anthony Buchanan and Justin Lambert.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the Family with final arrangements.